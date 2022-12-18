Cedar Falls council to review capital improvements plan

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council on Monday will further dissect its future plans for capital improvements.

Councilors will discuss the preliminary draft of the city’s capital improvements program with Jennifer Rodenbeck, finance and business operations director, during a 5:15 p.m. finance and business operations committee meeting at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

It comes forward as a planning document for $459.66 million in possible costs ranging from big infrastructure and quality of life projects to smaller initiatives, improvements and studies for fiscal years 2023 through 2028. All the sources of financing, however, for that total figure don’t fall squarely on the city.

Approval is slated for Jan. 3; however, the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget isn’t expected to come forward for final adoption until March 6 and further adjustments could be made up until that point at various public meetings. Updated yearly, the document is purportedly crafted by the finance division based on direction given by the elected officials during lengthy sessions annually known as “goal setting.”

The council has given early indications it’s OK with including funding for significant projects, like the Cedar Falls Community Schools’ new swimming facility and University of Northern Iowa’s substantial improvements to the UNI-Dome. This meeting is when those proposals’ merits, as well as others’, may be debated further.

At the same meeting, the council, too, will speak briefly with Mayor Rob Green about the formatting of its goals, work program and short-term financial planning document, which will be approved at a later date.

