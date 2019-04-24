CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday to add its opposition to a plan to relocate some air traffic control services from Waterloo Regional Airport.
On Monday the Waterloo City Council approved a resolution opposing the Federal Aviation Administration proposal. Mayor Jim Brown said the Cedar Falls council didn’t want to wait until its next regular meeting May 6 to note its disapproval.
“It was requested we have a special meeting and present council our own resolution to keep the tower,” Brown said.
The FAA plan would have Terminal Radar Approach Control operations handled remotely by Des Moines International Airport staff.
The council also will vote on a request for a temporary liquor license for an event at Birdsall Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.