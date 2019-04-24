{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday to add its opposition to a plan to relocate some air traffic control services from Waterloo Regional Airport.

On Monday the Waterloo City Council approved a resolution opposing the Federal Aviation Administration proposal. Mayor Jim Brown said the Cedar Falls council didn’t want to wait until its next regular meeting May 6 to note its disapproval.

“It was requested we have a special meeting and present council our own resolution to keep the tower,” Brown said.

The FAA plan would have Terminal Radar Approach Control operations handled remotely by Des Moines International Airport staff.

The council also will vote on a request for a temporary liquor license for an event at Birdsall Park.

