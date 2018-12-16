Try 1 month for 99¢
The Freedom Flame in front of Cedar Falls City Hall will be moved to Veterans Park to allow room for a sculpture to commemorate former mayor Jon Crews, according to city documents.

 NANCY NEWHOFF, Courier Editor

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council will hold a public hearing Monday on a plan to expand tax increment financing districts.

The city is planning to eventually purchase and annex property along the east side of Union Road generally between Viking Road and Ridgeway Avenue to expand its industrial park. In November, Cedar Falls sought county approval to utilize the TIF program for land acquisition prior to the annexation.

The council voted Nov. 5 to buy 126 acres of farm land from the Rieger family for $2.65 million.

Resolutions are scheduled after the public hearings to designate those areas as appropriate for urban renewal projects.

In other business, the council will adopt its fiscal year 2020 goals, which include a plan to develop a new public relations position to provide news about the city through social media and traditional media sources.

The council also will consider authorizing the placement of a sculpture near the main entrance to City Hall. A Public Art Committee proposes to place a work of art in memory of former Mayor Jon Crews to the right of the west entrance of City Hall. According to the city documents, the council will vote on an agreement for an artist to complete the project in the future. In order to complete the project the Freedom Flame will have to be relocated.

City documents say the Cedar Falls AMVETS, American Legion and VFW have few concerns about moving the flame to Veterans Park on Waterloo Road.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

