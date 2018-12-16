CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council will hold a public hearing Monday on a plan to expand tax increment financing districts.
The city is planning to eventually purchase and annex property along the east side of Union Road generally between Viking Road and Ridgeway Avenue to expand its industrial park. In November, Cedar Falls sought county approval to utilize the TIF program for land acquisition prior to the annexation.
The council voted Nov. 5 to buy 126 acres of farm land from the Rieger family for $2.65 million.
Resolutions are scheduled after the public hearings to designate those areas as appropriate for urban renewal projects.
In other business, the council will adopt its fiscal year 2020 goals, which include a plan to develop a new public relations position to provide news about the city through social media and traditional media sources.
The council also will consider authorizing the placement of a sculpture near the main entrance to City Hall. A Public Art Committee proposes to place a work of art in memory of former Mayor Jon Crews to the right of the west entrance of City Hall. According to the city documents, the council will vote on an agreement for an artist to complete the project in the future. In order to complete the project the Freedom Flame will have to be relocated.
City documents say the Cedar Falls AMVETS, American Legion and VFW have few concerns about moving the flame to Veterans Park on Waterloo Road.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.