Cedar Falls council to hold hearing on loan note sale

CEDAR FALLS — The city is planning to sell $3.5 million in general obligation capital loan notes to help fund a range of projects.
Two public hearing will be held at Monday’s City Council meeting ahead of the proposed June 15 sale of $2.8 million and $700,000 in loan notes.
The 7 p.m. meeting will be held by video conference. The public can watch it on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.
Projects are divided by essential corporate purpose for the $2.8 million note sale and general corporate purpose for the $700,000 note sale.
Among the 14 essential capital projects are the Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction, Center Street improvements, Greenhill Road and South Main Street intersection construction, and the West First Street reconstruction. Various sidewalk work is included along with a fire truck replacement, bunker gear, network cameras and installation of box culvert on Olive Street.
General capital projects include amenities on the annual street repair program, infrastructure oversizing, the south main parking lot and the Union Road trail phase two.
Approval of a $300,000 federal surface transportation block grant agreement on the trail project will be considered by the council later in the meeting. The 10-foot recreation trail between 12th and 27th streets would be funded with the block grant and an estimated $250,000 of the loan notes.
Public hearings will also be held on two other matters:
- A $105,800 sidewalk infill project fully paid for with Community Development Block Grant funds.
- Black Hawk County’s multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan, which Cedar Falls has been part of since 2010. Plans are required to be updated every five years.
