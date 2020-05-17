Cedar Falls council to hold hearing on loan note sale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — The city is planning to sell $3.5 million in general obligation capital loan notes to help fund a range of projects.

Two public hearing will be held at Monday’s City Council meeting ahead of the proposed June 15 sale of $2.8 million and $700,000 in loan notes.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be held by video conference. The public can watch it on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.

Projects are divided by essential corporate purpose for the $2.8 million note sale and general corporate purpose for the $700,000 note sale.