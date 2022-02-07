Cedar Falls Council to hear more about proposed property tax hike, $106.1M budget

CEDAR FALLS – On Monday, the City Council will take up a proposed $106.1 million budget and a property tax hike to support it.

After factoring in an uptick in property values, and a decrease in residential rollbacks, homeowners would pay the city 4.65% more in property taxes as a result of a $0.29 rate increase per thousand dollars of value.

The city controls the tax rate broadly applying to all types of properties.

But the county assesses property values, and the state sets the rollbacks, which are the percentages — established separately for residential, commercial and multi-residential uses — of a property’s value used to calculate taxes.

Importance of future UNI, Cedar Falls City Council discourse re-emphasized Friday Councilor Kelly Dunn previously requested the city's elected leaders and UNI officials talk in a public forum, something she said hasn't happened since she took office in August 2020.

Councilors won’t vote Monday on the budget. They’ll hear more about it from Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck at their 6 p.m. committee of the whole meeting at the Community Center (City Hall is being remodeled).

The council has another public meeting, a 5:10 p.m. work session to discuss repealing and replacing the newly adopted downtown zoning code, as well as additional changes to the code if councilors stick with it.

The council’s regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. Virtual attendance options are available for all the meetings.

Monday will be the first time council publicly considers the lengthy financial document; however, multiple hours were spent with staff informally discussing fiscal priorities during its goal setting sessions in December.

One result is seven new positions, including the highly anticipated full-time “equity coordinator,” which came as a recommendation from the Racial Equity Task Force and would assist the Human Rights Commission in carrying out its mission.

In addition, the council held a public hearing and approved its capital improvement program for fiscal year 2023 through 2027 at its last meeting three weeks ago. That document included the upcoming year’s projects, such as the recently recouped funding for College Hill’s future zoning changes, and are now factored into the budget.

Capital projects make up 28.7% of the budget, while the second largest expenditures relate to public works and public safety at 18.3% and 12.6%, respectively.

The budget includes the tax increase for residential property owners, which make up more than three quarters of the property value in Cedar Falls.

That’s $29.87 in additional property taxes on a residential property valued at $100,000.

The state’s rollback on commercial properties has remained flat the last few years.

In turn, a $500,000-assessed commercial property and $1 million-assessed industrial property will pay 2.55% more in property taxes, or what equates to $130.50 and $261.00, respectively.

“When residential rollback goes down, tax burden shifts back to commercial,” according to the budget presentation document.

Multi-residential properties will see a $120.94 decrease (3.15%), as its rollback continues to fall as part of an eight-year phase out ending in fiscal year 2024 that would bring its percentage down to that of the single residential owners.

Council is expected to hold a public hearing Feb. 21 on its “maximum tax levy” of $22,543,328, or a rate of $10.92 on a thousand dollars of property valuation, with the caveat that there are certain levies not included in that figure.

The hearing on the entire budget likely comes March 7, and the new fiscal year begins July 1.

If ultimately approved, the total tax rate would be $11.67.

Approved a year ago was a $101.7 million budget, with a lower tax rate and a higher state rollback, leading to an increase in residents’ property taxes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.