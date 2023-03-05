CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will get another look Monday at the draft of its fiscal year 2024 budget.

The state rollback issue has been resolved, meaning updated taxable valuations have been provided by Black Hawk County, and now a tax rate has been proposed by city officials.

The council’s standing committee will convene at 5:50 p.m. in City Hall, 220 Clay St., to learn about its budget from Jennifer Rodenbeck, finance and business operations director.

After factoring in the rollbacks, the percentage of a property’s value that can be taxed, and a proposed property tax rate hike of 2%, residents with a property valued at $100,000 would see an $18.55 increase, or 2.98% increase, in city property taxes. That’s assuming nothing was done to change its assessed value within the last year.

The rate would be $11.74 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, up from $11.51 a year ago.

Commercial and industrial properties would pay 2% more on $500,000 and $1 million valuations, respectively, again assuming no change in valuation.

Residential properties make up about 76% of the city’s total assessed valuations.

The general fund levy will go from bringing in $16.72 million to $16.76 million, after factoring in a slight increase in property valuations this year.

The total amount of taxes, factoring in all the city’s levies or mechanisms by which it can tax, was not provided in advance of the meeting.

Officials still estimate the change in the residential rollback from 56.5% to 54.6%, which came as a result of an error included within previously adopted state legislation, will mean $400,000 less revenue than had been previously projected.

Another major challenge will be Cedar Falls’ emergency management agency levy for Black Hawk County’s consolidated dispatch center’s budget going from $576,590 to $1.1 million due to a change in the formula for divvying up the expenditures among cities.

These two challenges will be in addition to other typical considerations ranging from inflation to the health insurance deficit and increasing personnel costs.

Two budget hearings happen every year. But the final one isn’t expected to happen until April 3. The adoption deadline was extended because of the rollback error.

Following the budget meeting, the council will hear from Economic Development Coordinator Shane Graham. He’ll lead a discussion on economic development incentives as the council seeks clarity on its policies, in part, after a developer had asked a few months ago that the city convey municipal land in its industrial park for a future storage facility.

At the time, a majority didn’t see the project as the right fit for that type of incentive or location.

The regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. The council will consider:

Approving plans for an estimated $3.96 million first phase of road reconstruction in the North Cedar Heights neighborhood, including Timber Drive between Grand and Greenwood avenues and West Ridgewood Drive from Cherry Lane to Greenwood Avenue. A portion of Greenwood Avenue would also be reconstructed.

Declaring 2208 Coventry Lane a nuisance due to its current condition and ordering a plan for abatement be submitted to the city by March 20.

Approving the annual street plans for high-priority roadways. In this case, nearly half a mile of the road will be repaved and infrastructure replaced between West 18th Street from Hudson Road to Campus Street and Madison Street from Belle Avenue to Virgil Street for an estimated $2.53 million.

Approving its annual sanitary sewer rehabilitation plans, this year to replace approximately 6,147 linear feet of piping and 99 sewer service taps at an estimated cost of $235,157.

Conveying city-owned real estate along Rail Way on the north end of the Northern Cedar Falls Industrial Park to McDonald Construction & Remodeling for the construction of a new 8,400 square-foot facility.

Accepting the resignation of Melissa Heston from Human Rights Commission.

Approving the expenditure of up to $67,192 for Hump Electric Motors to repair a pump at the city’s 17th Street lift station. It is the city’s largest lift station, responsible for pumping roughly 66% of the city’s wastewater.