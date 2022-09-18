Cedar Falls council to discuss restroom study, overriding planning and zoning decisions

CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls is not a bustling beach town where tourists often struggle to find a public restroom.

But one resident, Rosemary Beach, gained the support of the City Council in July to discuss the possibility of conducting a study of the available public bathrooms.

The council meets Monday at 5:50 p.m. as the community development committee in the Community Center, 528 Main St.

The regular business meeting follows at 7 p.m. and includes possible approval of a grant application to help fund the removal of unused train tracks passing through downtown.

Before that, Community Development Director Stephanie Sheetz will give a presentation and lead the discussion on the city’s current standing when it comes to available toilet facilities in the downtown.

Council documents show six public restrooms downtown that are either always open or only open during events, business hours and the summertime.

Additionally, she’ll touch upon the restroom requirements for public events as well as generally for buildings.

Unused railroad tracks through Cedar Falls could be removed City Council meets Monday to consider the application for federal funds made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The council committee will also hold preliminary discussions on potentially removing the two-thirds majority vote – or five of seven councilors – required to overrule a Planning & Zoning Commission recommendation.

Councilors have suggested changing it to only four of the seven members. At its meeting earlier this month, the council asked for the discussion to happen prior to any votes on future zoning amendments.

The latest is the controversial recommendation, made after a 5-4 commission vote, to not include the site plan reviews of residential additions and floor expansions for current buildings in the more commercialized sections of downtown.

Those reviews are conducted at public meetings of the commission and the council before construction can begin.

Attendees of Cedar Falls council meetings may notice some minor procedural changes The most noticeable change in how City Council meetings function compared to the first day of 2022 might be the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.

At its 7 p.m. meeting, council will consider:

An application for a federal grant to help fund a $12.2 million project to remove approximately 11,642 linear feet of track, among other restoration and improvements, that runs near the intersection of Iowa and West First streets, next to the First Street McDonalds, through the downtown area, and several hundred feet past Cedar Falls Utilities to an area near Pfeiffer Springs Park off Grand Boulevard. The grant would provide $9.76 million, or 80% of the cost. The city and Iowa Northern Railway Company would split the 20% match, or $1.22 million each.

The reappointment of Captain Mark Howard as the acting police chief until its hiring process for the permanent replacement for Craig Berte, former chief and now public safety director, wraps up. His previous term of appointment has expired. Howard applied for the full-time job. No finalists have been announced.

A five-year contract with the Cedar Bend Humane Society to provide housing for homeless animals while Waterloo Animal Control provides the pickup of animals. According to a city memo, it includes minor changes to several of the fees, one being 3% increases across the board in 2025. Humane society executive director Kristy Gardner said the city was not interested in looking into the pilot community cat program, which the Waterloo City Council voted down. She noted, though, that she’s still interested in proposing it to Cedar Falls and back to Waterloo at a later date.

A complete parking prohibition on Utility Parkway from Waterloo Road to Irving Street, outside Cedar Falls Utilities, to address concerns of a congested corridor. Right now, parking is not allowed on the north and west side of the street. If passed, it would require one more vote of approval before going into effect.

An agreement with Hilda and Steve Ostby to provide four-week beginner ballroom dancing classes at the Recreation Center. The city would receive a 20% split of the enrollment fees.

Tax abatement applications, allowed under the College Hill Urban Revitalization Plan, for remodeling an existing single family home at 1803 College St. and constructing a new single family house at 1809 College St.