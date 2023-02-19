CEDAR FALLS – Here we go again.

The City Council is expected Monday to discuss putting together a request for proposals from firms to complete an external review of the public safety department.

The public safety committee has allotted 75 minutes for discussion at its meeting at 5:35 p.m. inside City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Supporters say they’re interested in learning from an unbiased source about what the public safety department is doing well and what can improve. They hope the results establish a sense of trust in those concerned about the effectiveness of cross-trained police and fire divisions.

Some objectors prefer to move on. They say further discussion hurts morale and recruiting efforts, and say there is no need since public safety leaders have not sounded the alarm on any problems.

Fire Chief John Bostwick, however, is expected to step down to become a consultant and then retire Oct. 15 after “acknowledging” a work hours discrepancy having to do with the paid-on-call program.

Monday’s discussion will be a continuation of the conversation from the beginning of last year that’s not yet amounted to any action. Last year, a majority voted in favor of not making any immediate changes to how the department operates.

Councilmember Dustin Ganfield, chairman of the public safety committee, called for the discussion Feb. 6 and had support from Councilmembers Dave Sires, Simon Harding, Gil Schultz and Daryl Kruse.

Ganfield, Sires and Harding had been at the forefront of looking into more extreme reform, but Schultz last year backed off his original push for changes.

Schultz was on board with completing the external study at the time. Progress was delayed in part because the city had not budgeted for the projected $125,000 cost and a new public safety director was about to take the reins.

Kruse has been on the other side of the aisle. He’s favored the public safety officer model, and had argued for continuing on with working to meet the goals and objectives that were included in a special report presented to the council two years ago.

Councilmembers Susan deBuhr and Kelly Dunn have been open to discussion in the past, but ultimately against significant changes and against the latest motion for additional conversation. Mayor Rob Green, who pushed for reform in the past, most notably did not have the votes to move forward with his “PS-22 Plan.”

The public safety discussion follows another Monday committee meeting on the City Council email system beginning at 5:15 p.m. No additional information was available.

The regular meeting kicks off at 7 p.m. Up for discussion and possible approval are:

A resolution designating 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 as an additional window of use for consumer fireworks this year. The other window is from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4 under city code.

A $735,520 contract with Peterson Contractors, the only bidder for the Oak Park sanitary sewer repair project — 66.3% costlier than the engineering estimate — to replace a sanitary sewer line serving all of Minnetonka Drive west of Oak Park Boulevard and install a new lift station. The sewage now flows through an above-ground “temporary crossing” over a ravine. The city’s engineers recommend approval of the contract because the project failed to attract bidders in the past and the temporary solution has come with ongoing costs.

A $728,796 contract with K&W Electric, the only company to place a bid, to replace a traffic signal at Hudson Road and West Ridgeway Avenue, as well as landscaping improvements at two Prairie Parkway roundabouts. The cost is in line with the engineering estimate.

A resolution addressing an unexpected error in selling $3.86 million in general obligation capital loan notes last year that has to do with Cedar Falls Utilities being a “component unit” of the city and it being associated with a joint powers entity.

An appointment of Mike Mangin to the Board of Adjustment for a five-year term.

A resolution setting a March 6 public hearing for an agreement with McDonald Construction & Remodeling for the conveyance of 2.04 acres of city land in its industrial park to be used for future development.