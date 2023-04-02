CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will consider cuts to next year’s proposed budget on Monday.

Councilmembers will convene for a 5:50 p.m. committee meeting at City Hall, 220 Clay St., to consider cuts to the fiscal year 2024 budget in an effort to bring down the proposed property tax rate.

Councilmembers publicly called for a significant reduction in the rate last month. The 7 p.m. regular council meeting will include the first of two hearings on the proposed budget, with the second and final hearing likely April 17.

Overall property tax collections are budgeted at $24.48 million for fiscal year 2024, a 2.4% increase over $23.91 million during the current year.

Total expenditures are set at $103.37 million, or $116.35 million including other transfers. Last year, the budget was set at $92.74 million in expenditures, or $106.53 million with transfers.

The proposed property tax rate is $11.74 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, up from $11.51 a year ago.

After factoring in the rollback, the percentage of a property’s value that can be taxed, homeowners with properties valued at $100,000 would see a 2.98% rise in the city portion of their tax bill, an increase from $623 to $642. That’s assuming their properties’ value haven’t changed.

The finance department is proposing possible cuts that could bring the rate down to $11.46 per $1,000 of property valuation, or what equates to $582,460 in general fund reductions.

Most have to do with new positions that the council was first pitched back in November. But council members could present their own ideas to slash costs pertaining to fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

The city has battled a slew of challenges this year, most recently a Courier publishing error related to the public notice that pushed the hearings on the budget back two weeks, giving it less wiggle room as an April 30 deadline approaches.

Prior to talking about the budget, the council will meet at 5:35 p.m. to talk about Mayor Rob Green’s modified version of “No Mow May.” Last year, he had proposed the idea and got the council’s blessing to suspend an ordinance that prohibits grass and weeds from exceeding eight inches in height.

The goal is to provide food for pollinators like bees early in the season.

However, it was controversial, and a majority of councilmembers were not satisfied with how the experiment went when several yards were difficult to bring back into compliance at the end of the month.

Green’s modified proposal is called “Low Mow May.” Instead of modifying the ordinance, he proposes “broadcasting the city’s intentions” through a proclamation, up for approval at the 7 p.m. meeting.

The declaration is to “encourage Cedar Falls residents to extend the time between mowings from every 7 days to every 10-14 days to manage landscape in a way that supports pollinators with more flowers.” It goes on to say that the mayor encourages “residents to consider creating well-designed pollinator gardens to support butterfly, bee, and other pollinator populations.”

At the 7 p.m. meeting, the council also will consider:

Approving a change in zoning code, on its first of three readings, to allow for defunct institutional buildings in residential areas to be reused for salons. If ultimately approved, any salon project would be considered a conditional use and require approval from the board of adjustment. The proposed revision comes to the table as a builder looks to remodel the former Faith Wesleyan and Jordan Crossing church at 209 Walnut St. for Dolled Up Studios’ new location.

Passing an ordinance, on its second of three readings, to amend the downtown zoning code. It would require site plans for new construction or certain expansion projects in the more commercialized areas to be reviewed by the Planning & Zoning Commission and ultimately approved by the council at public meetings, as opposed to internally by the city’s planning and engineering divisions.

Formalizing the recommendation of city administration to appoint Capt. John Zolondek as the interim fire chief for up to 180 days as the city conducts it search for the permanent replacement for retired chief John Bostwick. Zolondek told The Courier he’s applied for the full-time job.

Schedule several April 17 public hearings relating to several topics, ranging from the selling of land in its industrial park for a new storage facility, to an extension of Ashworth Drive, and rezoning of land in North Cedar for new homes.