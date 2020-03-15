Cedar Falls council to consider task force proposal on firefighters

CEDAR FALLS — A task force’s recommendation on transition plans for eight firefighters losing their jobs will come before the City Council Monday.

The council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 220 Clay St.

The group of six city officials developed a proposal outlining various options for the firefighters, who were put on paid administrative leave March 3. That followed action by the council to reorganize the public safety department and eliminate their jobs.

Firefighters can apply for another city job, including public safety officer, by March 23. PSOs are cross-trained to serve the department’s fire and police divisions.

Those who don’t seek another city position have until June 22 to decide if they want to sign a severance agreement. They would receive an average of $32,000 for five months of wages and insurance payments plus any accrued benefits owed to them. Firefighters who don’t take another job or the severance would preserve their recall rights under collective bargaining agreement but receive no money from the city when they’re laid off.

Other scheduled business coming before the council includes:

Two public hearings. One is on adopting the Zone 2 2019 sidewalk assessment project and levying $33,621 in costs for the properties that haven’t paid. The other is on temporary and permanent right of way acquisition to repair the sanitary sewer for Oak Park.

A $26,000 contract with Invision Architecture to produce plans and specifications for the estimated $225,000 Recreation Center locker room improvements.

A funding agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for $253,085 in community development block grants for a variety of projects benefiting qualifying low- to moderate-income people.

Low bids on two 2020 projects for permeable alleyways and street construction. Benton’s Sand & Gravel bid $208,145 for the alleyway project. Peterson Contractors Inc. bid $3.39 million for the street construction project.

A $391,700 professional services agreement with Shive-Hattery to design the $3.88 million Greenhill Road/Main Street intersection improvements.

A 6:15 committee of the whole presentation on the Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction.

