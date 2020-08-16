Cedar Falls council to consider police chief appointment

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council on Monday will consider appointing Craig Berte as police chief.
The current assistant chief is being recommended for the promotion by Mayor Rob Green, who announced the nomination earlier this month.
The council meets at 7 p.m. by video conference. The public can watch the meeting on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.
Cedar Falls has not had a police chief since Jeff Olson resigned the post in December. Olson stayed on as public safety director, in charge of both the police and fire departments, a job he has held since 2014.
Olson said at a January council meeting that he planned to eliminate the assistant police chief position in favor of a police chief. Berte has been serving as acting police chief since January.
Green waited to nominate Berte until the at-large council position the mayor stepped down from in January to assume his new duties was permanently filled. Kelly Dunn won a runoff election for the position Aug. 4.
The other two candidates under consideration for the police chief job are Capt. Mark Howard, who works third shift in the Cedar Falls department’s patrol unit, and Lt. Derrick Turner of the Port of Portland, Ore., police department.
In other business, the council will hold a public hearing on the proposed rezoning of a 20-acre parcel, part of the property for a planned new high school. The land is north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive would be rezoned from an agricultural to a public district. The hearing will also address amending the future land use map by changing the designation on the land and the adjoining 50 acres that will comprise the school property from “medium density residential and university” to “schools.”
A 6 p.m. work session will also be held to examine the council’s committee structure.
