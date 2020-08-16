Cedar Falls council to consider police chief appointment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council on Monday will consider appointing Craig Berte as police chief.

The current assistant chief is being recommended for the promotion by Mayor Rob Green, who announced the nomination earlier this month.

The council meets at 7 p.m. by video conference. The public can watch the meeting on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.

Cedar Falls has not had a police chief since Jeff Olson resigned the post in December. Olson stayed on as public safety director, in charge of both the police and fire departments, a job he has held since 2014.

Olson said at a January council meeting that he planned to eliminate the assistant police chief position in favor of a police chief. Berte has been serving as acting police chief since January.