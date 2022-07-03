 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls council to consider plans for Olive Street bridge removal, Pettersen Plaza expansion

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will hold a public hearing and likely vote Tuesday night on plans for a substantial College Hill infrastructure project meant to revitalize and expand Pettersen Plaza.

The estimated $2.2 million construction project involves removing a “structurally deficient” bridge on Olive Street, between West 20th and West 21st streets, and then extending the adjacent College Street box culvert supporting Pettersen Plaza eastward to Olive Street.

In turn, the plaza, next to next to Jimmy John’s, will be spruced up and expanded over the top of the extended culvert.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. inside the Community Center, 528 Main St.

Pettersen Plaza

Pettersen Plaza, next to Jimmy John’s on College Street, will be expanded eastward to Olive Street.

The concrete slab bridge was built in 1955 over Dry Run Creek. It has a pedestrian walking component and the city has said the bridge is experiencing “substantial concrete deterioration and corrosion of the reinforcing steel and hand railing.”

The improvements include the removal and replacement of the existing brick pavers and other pedestrian-related accommodations.

Additionally, sanitary sewer and other street-related work will be completed in hopes of improving water quality and addressing “existing stream channel stability issues” like stream bank erosion and an exposed sewer pipe.

The cost will be covered by general obligation bonds, which the council plans to sell July 18, and tax increment financing.

In other business, the council will consider and possibly vote to approve:

  • The second of three readings on an ordinance extending the no-parking ban on the east side of Southlawn Road from Stanwood Drive through to Melendy Lane.
  • Four purchase agreements for properties at 627 Clair St., 628 Longview St., 824 Cottage Row Lane and 1027 Clair St. as part of the Northern Cedar Falls Flood Buyout Program and supported by an Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management grant.
  • The lone bid of $378,647 by Kirk Gross Company for new furniture in Cedar Falls City Hall, which is in the midst of being remodeled.
  • Adopting the annual Community Development Block Grant and HOME Consortium action plan, detailing how federal funding will be spent for work ranging from owner and renter-occupied rehabilitation and repair, to agency and organizational support of homeless people among others, neighborhood accessibility improvements and a tree replacement program.
