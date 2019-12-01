CEDAR FALLS — The City Council on Monday will consider moving forward with a project to upgrade a section of Cedar Heights Drive.
The council meets at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
A 0.8-mile section of the two-lane street would be reconstructed from the East Viking Road roundabout heading north and east through the intersection of Greenhill Road. The project has a preliminary estimate of about $6 million.
A public hearing will be held on the matter followed by council consideration of a resolution authorizing the reconstruction project.
Plans include replacement of the existing traffic signal at Cedar Heights Drive and Greenhill Road with a multi-lane roundabout. A single lane roundabout would also be built at Cedar Heights and Huntington Road.
The new road would still have two driving lanes but would be widened with a median and the turn lanes. It would feature a raised median from East Viking Road to Prairie Street, a designated southbound left turn lane from Prairie Street to Huntington Road and a two-way center left turn lane from Huntington Road to Greenhill Road. Including turn lanes is expected to help with traffic flow.
The council’s resolution would also authorize the purchase of right away. Plans show the need to acquire fee titles or easements from about 20 property owners.
If approved, bids would be sought next fall with construction occurring during 2021 and 2022.
Before the meeting, the council will meet as committee of the whole at 5:45 p.m. Council members will hear presentations from Grow Cedar Valley, an economic development organization, and the planning department on naming city-developed streets.
