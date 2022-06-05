 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls council to consider bond sales, Center Street plans Monday

CEDAR FALLS — Public hearings on the sale of up to $4.5 million in general obligation bonds and plans for a $1.13 million Center Street “streetscaping” project will kick off the City Council’s 7 p.m. Monday meeting inside the Community Center.

The bonds finance large infrastructure projects, like the reconstruction of Main and West 27th streets, as well as internal upgrades like a new financial accounting system.

The Center Street improvements, spanning from Clair Street to West Lone Tree Road, include new curb, sidewalks, ADA compliant pedestrian ramps, biocells, and landscaping.

Cedar Falls City Council

Cedar Falls City Council meets Monday night. 

Two ordinances also will be discussed.

One creates a three-day legal window for the use of consumer fireworks on private property between noon and 11 p.m. July 4 and between noon and 10 p.m. July 3 and 5. It faces its third and final reading.

The other, on its second reading, executes 7% stormwater rate hikes each of the next five years.

People are also reading…

The council also will convene at 5:20 p.m. as a committee of the whole for training with Ahlers and Cooney legal advisors relative to their roles as elected officials.

In addition, councilors will receive an update from Grow Cedar Valley on its work relevant to the city, as well as a report from Controller/City Treasurer Lisa Roeding on the city’s cash management.

A total of 23 resolutions will be under consideration. Among them is the fiscal year fee schedule with a number of substantive changes. The bulk affect users of the city’s recreational programs and amenities as well as the city’s cemetery.

A number of others relate to the city’s massive zoning update for downtown.

Another resolution, if approved by the council, changes the public works and parks supervisor job classification.

That includes “additional references to refuse collection, recycling services, and street, sidewalk, alley, and parking lot construction and maintenance; the addition of horticulturist supervision; and removal of fleet maintenance related items covered in a separate job classification,” said Brenda Balvanz, a city human resources specialist, in a memo to council. One of those supervisor jobs has become available due to a promotion.

In addition, a payroll resolution would implement 3% pay increases for parks/public works employees as part of the first year of a five-year collective bargaining contract. It also includes 3.5% pay increases for police/public safety employees as part of the first year of a five-year collective bargaining contract. Both contracts were negotiated at the end of last year.

Also among council business are resolutions to convey roadways to the city from the Iowa Department of Transportation to complete a “transfer of jurisdiction.” That includes a portion of University Avenue from the west city limits to Hudson Road as well as Hudson Road from University Avenue to First Street. Both portions of road were formerly part of Iowa Highway 57.

Another notable resolution is a $1,000 lease agreement with artist Amelia Gotera for the placement of her sculpture at 311 Main St. for one year. The Cedar Falls Art and Culture Board also will have the first right to purchase it as a permanent part of the public art collection.

The list of resolutions also includes an amendment to the Pinnacle Prairie Master Plan so that Western Homes Communities can construct 19 two-family dwellings on two lots in the area. A request for a preliminary and final plat for the area will come to the Planning and Zoning Commission in the near future.

Another is a storm water maintenance and repair agreement with Dupaco Community Credit Union relative to a post-construction stormwater management plan for its new branch at 126 Brandilynn Blvd.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

