CEDAR FALLS — A “roadmap” intended to guide downtown’s future growth will be considered for adoption Monday by the City Council.
The council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Planning and zoning officials have been formulating “Imagine Downtown! – Cedar Falls Vision Plan” since April and getting input from city residents on the draft this fall. The 88-page document, referred to as a roadmap in a city memo, would provide a general framework for policy decisions and investment as development occurs throughout the area, including surrounding neighborhoods.
According to its executive summary, the “plan envisions incremental growth within the current Downtown context, building on the success of the past while recognizing the importance of growth and development to maintaining a livable and economically vibrant city.” It notes that “achieving the vision will take place over a number of years, or even decades.”
You have free articles remaining.
Other scheduled council business includes:
- A public hearing on amendments to the site plan and conditional zoning agreement related to signage for the new Fleet Farm retail and convenience store at 400 W. Ridgeway Ave. The sign’s location is being moved from where it was originally planned to assure visibility from the adjacent highways.
- Approving certificates of completion on the 2018 asphalt seal coat and University Avenue phase one reconstruction projects. Blacktop Service Co. of Humboldt spent $147,610 on the seal coat project, exceeding its $136,175 bid. Expenses of $13.88 million from K. Cunningham Construction of Cedar Falls on the reconstruction of University Avenue from Iowa Highway 58 to Midway Drive were very similar to the bid on the project.
- Approving the low bid of $303,361 from Municipal Pipe Tool Co. of Hudson for the 2019 sanitary sewer rehabilitation project. That is 6.44% more than the project’s $285,000 estimate. Four other bids ranged from $339,665 to $518,920.
The council will also hold a 5:10 p.m. work session in the Duke Young Room on the Long-term Climate Action Plan and a 5:40 p.m. committee of the whole meeting in the council chambers on the fiscal year 2019 audit report and a recreation center usage study.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.