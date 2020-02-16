Cedar Falls council to call for special election

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council is expected Monday to approve a resolution calling for a special election after it officially receives a petition signed by more than 2,000 residents.

The council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 220 Clay St.

The resolution calls for holding the election for an at-large seat on the council “at the earliest practicable date.”

According to Iowa Code, that would be no sooner than 32 days after Black Hawk County’s auditor receives notice of the election. Candidates would need to file their petitions for nomination at least 25 days before the vote is held.

Rob Green vacated the council position Jan. 2 when he became Cedar Falls’ mayor.

Later that month, a majority of the council voted to appoint Nick Taiber to the seat. The petition was submitted to force an election that will fill the seat for the remainder of the term, ending on Dec. 31, 2021.

County officials will set the date of the election.

In other business, the council will: