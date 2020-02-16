Cedar Falls council to call for special election

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council is expected Monday to approve a resolution calling for a special election after it officially receives a petition signed by more than 2,000 residents.
The council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 220 Clay St.
The resolution calls for holding the election for an at-large seat on the council “at the earliest practicable date.”
According to Iowa Code, that would be no sooner than 32 days after Black Hawk County’s auditor receives notice of the election. Candidates would need to file their petitions for nomination at least 25 days before the vote is held.
Rob Green vacated the council position Jan. 2 when he became Cedar Falls’ mayor.
Later that month, a majority of the council voted to appoint Nick Taiber to the seat. The petition was submitted to force an election that will fill the seat for the remainder of the term, ending on Dec. 31, 2021.
County officials will set the date of the election.
In other business, the council will:
Hold a public hearing on the $86.76 million fiscal year 2021 budget and then consider approving it. The budget includes a 5.1% increase in property tax collections for the year beginning July 1. For property owners who don’t see an increase in their assessed valuation, the boost would have an impact of 1% on homeowners, 4.38% on commercial and industrial and a 0.84% decrease on
- multi-residential.
- Hold
a public hearing on proposed plans and specifications for the 12th Street reconstruction project, which has an estimated cost of $1.16 million. It involves removal and replacement of the road between College and Tremont streets and Walnut Street between 11th and 12th streets. Walnut Street will be lowered with improvements made to storm sewer and water main infrastructure at the 12th Street intersection, which will be a four-way stop when
- completed.
- Consider
approving the consolidated public safety communications 28E agreement. It includes a new fee structure based 90% on calls for service and 10% on
- population.
- Hold
a 5 p.m. work session in the Duke Young conference room to get an update on the city’s public safety program.