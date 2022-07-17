Cedar Falls council to assess possible public safety work culture and climate survey

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will consider signing off on a contract for a survey Monday that staff says will allow them to “gain a better understanding of the culture and climate within the Public Safety Division.”

The employee climate survey will be devised and administered if an agreement with the University of Northern Iowa for $7,908 in related services is approved during a 7 p.m. meeting at the Community Center, 528 Main St.

The city’s public safety budget allocates funding for some 75 full-time and eight part-time employees.

Despite the focus on that department in the agreement, officials had discussed including all city employees in a climate survey, which is a council goal.

The survey also comes before the council in advance of future discussions this winter about possibly bringing in a third-party consultant to conduct a larger review of the public safety department’s overall operation.

UNI’s office of research and sponsored programs would begin the project this summer. It would take approximately 11 weeks for a final report to be developed.

“Several vendors/sources were reviewed, and UNI was selected as best meeting our needs with the benefit of serving as a local resource,” said Bailey Schindel, city human resources manager, in a memo to the council.

The assessment will be designed to “monitor employee feedback” in a number of areas including job satisfaction, communication, department restructuring and leadership.

“It will also be used to establish a satisfaction benchmark for future comparison, but the primary goal will be to provide the city of Cedar Falls with information targeted at improving and fostering the relationship between leadership and employees, as well as between employee groups,” said the project overview provided to the council.

Specific services include survey development, design and distribution; and data collection, entry and analysis.

In other scheduled business, the council will consider:

Accepting bids on $3.86 million in general obligation loan notes being sold on the municipal market.

Adopting the annual action plan for the spending of Community Development Block Grant and HOME Consortium federal dollars from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agenda item also marks a continuation of discussion from an earlier council meeting.

Approving an ordinance, on first reading, rezoning 0.98 acres at 2209 N. Union Road, formerly the Martyrs Retreat, and another 8.86 acres “located adjacent to the south,” from residential to agricultural.

Approving an ordinance, on first reading, amending the newly adopted downtown zoning code to require that new buildings in the Urban General, Urban General 2, and Storefront frontage areas be reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Adopting an ordinance, on its third and final reading, extending the no-parking ban on the east side of Southlawn Road from Stanwood Drive through to Melendy Lane.

Purchasing two polymer mixing pumps involved in the biosolids handling operations of the Water Reclamation Division, ultimately for what will be a total cost of about $65,000.

Accepting 23 temporary construction easements needed for the future reconstruction of Main Street from Sixth Street to University Avenue.

Entering closed session to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate.

Prior to the meeting, council committees will convene at 5:35 p.m. at the Community Center. Discussion topics include a new Cedar Falls Rotary Club Memorial Plaza on West First Street; private shared parking requirements for new development in the downtown; the West 12th Street speed limit from Barnett Drive to Union Road; and council meeting procedures.