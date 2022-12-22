 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who is sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Cedar Falls council talks first draft of capital improvements program

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS – The financial picture continues to take shape in Cedar Falls.

On Monday the administration briefed the City Council on the draft for its capital improvements program and received direction on possible changes, with lots of big projects on the horizon.

Plans include 212 projects totaling nearly $460 million for fiscal years 2023-28, involving about 50 different funding sources.

A public hearing is scheduled Jan. 3. Most projects will be reviewed again publicly before they get underway. For instance, any road project ultimately comes with design and construction contracts that must be discussed and voted upon publicly.

Among the proposed changes discussed Monday was pushing millions of dollars in tax increment financing for a future parking ramp back a year. Before spending millions of dollars, staffers must identify a location, conduct a feasibility study and decide fees for surrounding parking.

People are also reading…

The lander has been giving us a better look at the inner workings of Mars since 2019.

The council also discussed revisiting a community-wide strategic plan known as “Future Forward” earlier than 2028, the year originally proposed in the document.

In addition to a brief conversation about the importance of including $3 million for improvements to the UNI-Dome, and the future of zoning, the majority of councilors agreed to remove $25,000 in funds earmarked toward resilience and conservation improvements.

$30 million Main Street reconstruction project awarded by split Cedar Falls council

The council previously decided not to adopt a resilience plan related to local economics and community, weather and nature, and energy and mobility. A majority expressed interest in refining the scope for future projects before moving forward. A minority wanted to keep the funding to address opportunities as they arise.

City Administrator Ron Gaines told the council that the capital improvements program is one of the most difficult he’s dealt with because of the number of projects, funding sources and the complexity of some undertakings.

“We’re in a strong financial position moving forward, and the reason that we’re in that strong financial position is because of the mayor, and the City Council, and the policies that you’ve adopted along the way that’s helped guide us through the budget and CIP process,” he said.

The challenges have left fiscal year 2024, beginning July 1, with “little wiggle room” for spending outside the municipal budget.

“This will be one of those years, that if we want to add a project in FY24, and we’re looking to do that, we’re really going to have to look at what project we are going to delay or potentially remove from the CIP,” Gaines said.

Cedar Falls river project moving forward after contract awarded

He noted big projects, while a small fraction of the entire budget, involve near-term undertakings like the Main Street reconstruction and the Cedar River recreational improvements, which were approved later Monday evening. Other high-profile works — like a future road to Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, $3 million toward UNI-Dome renovations and $8 million toward the new Cedar Falls Community School District swimming facility — were included in the CIP.

The city expects to sell close to $4 million in general obligation bonds in 2024, keeping within its goal is to stay in the $3.5 million to $4 million range. Some projects had to be delayed, ranging from smaller ones like sidewalk infill and parks improvements to a reconstruction of Union Road.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.