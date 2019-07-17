CEDAR FALLS — A split vote the last time Cedar Falls examined the idea of changing its 48-hour parking ordinance might split a different way now that one council member has changed his mind.
Rob Green, an at-large member of the Cedar Falls City Council, said he was open to the idea of working on a way to change the city’s 48-hour street parking ordinance as it relates to trailers, campers and commercial vehicles.
The idea had previously been taken up in committee, and Green said he was on the opposite side of things at that time.
“I voted against it,” he said during Monday’s council meeting. “My concern was whether it was needed. But I certainly see that now.”
The idea of reforming the committee was brought up toward the end, during City Council referrals, by at-large member David Wieland.
“People parking trailers on the street has drawn complaints from residents,” Wieland said. “It’s common to see, in some areas, trailers being moved every 48 hours.
“It’s very hard to ticket the vehicles, and we’ve been trying,” he added. “People are concerned about the character of the neighborhood.”
He motioned for a committee meeting to review the on-street parking ordinance, which was seconded by Ward 4 member Tom Blanford with a caveat.
“My concern was the language might be too restrictive,” Blanford said of a potential solution. “I want to make sure we’re not creating another problem.”
“That’s exactly why I want to pull it back to committee,” Wieland said. “People who want to (park on the street) can game the system and win.”
The vote passed 4-2, with Ward 1 member Mark Miller and Ward 2 member Susan deBuhr dissenting.
Green noted his mind had been changed from seeing boat trailers and contractors parking on an almost permanent basis on the street.
“I fully support having that change,” Green said. “They are a major eyesore.”
