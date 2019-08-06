CEDAR FALLS — The City Council tabled a decision on the Greenhill Village townhome development near the intersection of Greenhill and Hudson roads because of neighborhood concerns Monday.
The council voted to approve the final plat for the development, but tabled the site plan and referred the master plan back the Planning and Zoning Commission. Panther Builders LLC planned one four-unit townhome and another five-unit townhome on 5.3 acres on Norse Drive, southeast of the intersection of Greenhill and Hudson roads.
At least 15 residents concerned about the proposed townhomes came to the meeting to voice their concerns about traffic, about the units becoming rentals, and complained they had not been notified about changes to the master plan.
“There are a lot of initial concerns, which I shared, that the process through planning and zoning was not able to be followed, I’m not saying that anybody did anything wrong, but there were issues that did not allow public input,” said Frank Darrah, Ward 5 councilmember.
Residents also objected because the site was zoned for residential use by the Black Hawk County Assessor’s Office. The area is shown on the city of Cedar Falls website as zoned for multi-use. City documents say the area was rezoned in 1998.
The original master plan for the neighborhood was amended at the March 28, 2018, planning and zoning meeting, allowing high density, multi-use townhomes in the area.
The council unanimously voted to table the measure and send it back to planning and zoning.
The question about a notification letter has been brought up several times since development’s preliminary plat came before the zoning commission in February. City records indicate courtesy mailings were sent to neighboring property owners, but the neighbors dispute the claim.
“It was brought to you under the pretense that we were notified and had an opportunity to voice our concerns. We were not,” said Christopher Noland, a Greenhill Village resident.
