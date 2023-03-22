CEDAR FALLS — The City Council has approved funding for street construction plans for another year.

Without any discussion, councilmembers voted unanimously to accept the $2.66 million bid of Reinbeck-based Peterson Contractors Inc. for the work that Engineer David Wicke says will to be completed over nearly a half mile of roadway this spring.

The city received a second bid from Cedar Falls-based Owen Contracting Inc. for $2.9 million.

Roadway will be dug up and replaced as part of the reconstruction on West 18th Street from Hudson Road to Campus Street and Madison Street from Belle Avenue to Virgil Street. Infrastructure work also is part of the bid package, involving water mains, storm sewer, signage and pedestrian ramps, to name some of the improvements.

The contractor may decide whether to do both stretches of roadway at once or separately, said Wicke. But the city’s engineer said the communications team will continue to keep the public apprised of any updates once the city’s engineers hold their pre-construction meeting with the contractor.

Engineers had estimated the work being a $2.53 million job, or 5.1% less than the approved contract. The city anticipates paying for the work using local option sales tax revenues as well as general obligation bonds and its street construction and sanitary sewer rental funds.

The estimate was much closer to the actual cost than other big infrastructure projects had been over the last year. The city has been battling the uncertainty of inflation that’s left some projects coming in at double digit percentages over the estimate.

Most notably, the $30 million reconstruction of Main Street from Sixth Street to just north of University Avenue was awarded at 40% over what had been previously expected. As a result, the high price almost held up the project due to some councilmembers feeling like the project shouldn’t move forward after seeing the cost.

In fact, Dustin Ganfield, one of those councilmembers, had questioned Ben Claypool, the lead engineer on the street project, earlier this month about his confidence in the estimate. He joined everyone else in voting in favor of the street plans.

“The estimate is done to the best of our ability, tracking the price increases over the last few years. … It’s been noted and we’ve tried to account for that, in particular the water main prices and some of the specific items we’ve seen really go up,” said Claypool.

Last year, Peterson Contractors, Inc. was awarded a $3.27 million contract for the work, 2.8% higher than the estimate for the work over six streets totaling 1.28 miles. Some of that was an overlay – new pavement on top of old – rather than a reconstruction of the roadway.

The project included West 18th Street between Campus and College streets; Olive Street between West Fourth and West Sixth streets; Iowa Street between West First and West Second streets; Hudson Road between West First and West 12th streets; Elmwood Avenue between Rainbow Drive and Waterloo Road; and Pin Oak Drive between Waterloo Road and Victory Drive.