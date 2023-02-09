CEDAR FALLS — The city’s finance director declared Monday that budget planning is somewhat on “pause” as officials await word on future legislation to address an error in the state's residential rollback percentage.
Jennifer Rodenbeck told the City Council that the impact may be “significant” -- at least $430,000 lost in property tax revenues -- because the percentage that’s set by the state will likely drop from 56.49% to 54.65%, meaning less of the property’s value will be taxable.
With the halt in planning, the council did not schedule a public hearing as is typical at this stage of the budgeting process.
She was hopeful legislation would reach the governor's desk by Friday but, either way, municipalities have been told their March 31 budget deadline will be extended to make up for the inconvenience of the continued uncertainty in taxable values.
Cedar Falls is a bit “unusual” in that more than 78% of the properties are residential, meaning the residential rollback is a significant factor in the budgeting process, Rodenbeck pointed out.
The impact to municipalities is uncertain. There had been talk the state may own up to the mistake and take some of the financial burden off the cities’ backs. Another reason, Rodenbeck explained, is the residential rollback has an effect on commercial properties because of a new “business property tax reimbursement."
Of those properties' value, $150,000 is being taxed at the residential rollback rate. The remaining value will be taxed at the commercial rollback rate of 90%, which is what’s been applied to the entire properties’ values the last several years.
Councilmember Daryl Kruse asked the administration how the department is responding to the extreme inflation and if cuts are being made.
“If you got a 2% increase in valuation, if we kept the millage rate the same, you got to increase the property tax. Citizens need to know that,” said Kruse.
Rodenbeck noted that the city feels like it’s responded appropriately and is looking to the council for further direction on future expenditures like staffing additions.
The proposal includes a public safety officer ($93,000), property acquisition specialist ($89,700), library assistant ($68,800) and code enforcement officer ($49,600).
The additional public safety officer would be assigned to a police K-9 program the city’s public safety department has proposed starting.
“Once we figure out some of these unknowns and we get some hard numbers to figure out where we are percentage-wise and levy rate, we’ll have to sit down with the council and look at if there are areas we want to look at cutting,” added City Administrator Ron Gaines.
The rate initially has been set at $11.65 per $1,000 of taxable property value versus the $11.51 approved last year. The previous year's rate was set at $11.38.
Among the other changes to the budget process are the fact that a separate rollback had existed for multi-residential properties, which are mostly apartment complexes. But that percentage has been lowered over the years and now is at the level of the residential rate, meaning it's one and the same now going forward.
Rodenbeck also announced that hotel/motel tax revenues will be budgeted at pre-COVID levels, and how they’ll make contributions to the various organizations like Grow Cedar Valley and the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation.
The city is taking into account other factors like the Metropolitan Transit Authority asking for a 4% increase in its budget and the 3% to 5% salary increases in the union contracts, as well as other challenges.
With all the talk about the residential rollback, councilmember Dustin Ganfield pointed out the value in the industrial park.
“That’s why we as a city are pushing toward the industrial park to diversity and ease that tax burden off of our citizens a little bit better,” Ganfield said.
The council's regular meeting was held after the committee meeting. The council approved:
- A $24,000 agreement with OPN Architects, Inc. for architectural design, master plan development and cost estimates on the future rebuilding of the Hearst Center for the Arts.
- A developer’s site plan for a 6,050 square-foot retail building in the commercial plaza at 930 Viking Road.
- Plans relating to $724,625 in improvements that include a new traffic signal at Hudson Road and West Ridgeway Avenue as well as landscaping improvements at two Prairie Parkway roundabouts, one at Prairie View Road and the other at Brandilynn Boulevard.
- Plans for the estimated $442,200 Oak Park sanitary sewer repair project involving the installation of a lift station along Minnetonka Drive as well as the installation of piping and other related work.
- An amended agreement with Berry, Dunn, McNeil & Parker, LLC related to a request for proposals for new finance and community development software after only receiving one response. It adds $21,350 in services related to the eventual procurement of the software.
- A supplemental agreement related to a contract with Snyder & Associates, Inc. for additional platting and engineering services, not expected to exceed $8,000, for the extension of Technology Parkway as part of the West Viking Road industrial park expansion.
- Future discussion topics for the public works committee.
