Cedar Falls council special election set for March 24

WATERLOO — The city of Cedar Falls will hold a special election on March 24 to fill the at-large city council seat vacated by Rob Green.

The deadline for candidates to file in the Elections Office is Feb. 28. Candidates need 162 signatures to place their name on the ballot.

Regular election office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 24. Voting is limited to those voters who reside in the city of Cedar Falls.

Black Hawk County will be utilizing vote centers for the city of Cedar Falls. Vote centers are polling locations that combine multiple precincts, allowing voters to choose at which location to vote. This election will have five vote centers in Cedar Falls. The locations are listed below.

Cedar Falls vote centers

St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College St. (upper level).

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road.

Church of Christ, 2727 W. Fourth St.

Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, 2015 Rainbow Drive (lower level).

Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Drive.

For questions, contact the Election Office at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us. The location is Room 210 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, 50703.