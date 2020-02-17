Cedar Falls council sets Thursday special meeting on PSO issue

"I'm not interested in debating the PSO model," said council member Mark Miller, making a motion for the Thursday meeting. Council member Susan deBuhr seconded the motion. Miller suggested the council has "done a disservice" to its PSOs "considering the divisiveness" of the issue in the community.

Sires questioned if that would mean laying off firefighters who aren't cross trained. Miller said the council could hear from Olson on Thursday about what it would look like to fully implement the model going forward, including questions about the future of those employees.

Harding and Sires voted against the motion with Darrah, Daryl Kruse and Nick Taiber joining Miller and DeBuhr in favor.

Earlier, Olson explained that the city saw an uptick in the number personnel responding to a fire after creation of the PSO model. This happened despite not adding to the city's staffing levels, which he said could help "save a significant amount of money" in the future. He cited an analysis by the city's finance department showing a $2 million additional annual cost to separate the police and fire divisions while maintaining staffing levels.