Cedar Falls council sets Thursday special meeting on PSO issue

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to consider fully implementing the public safety officer model.
A 5-2 vote to set the 6 p.m. meeting came at the end of a lengthy work session Monday updating council members on Cedar Falls' public safety program.
Public Safety Director Jeff Olson laid out the rationale for the program, started in 2014, to cross train police officers and firefighters during a nearly 1 1/2-hour presentation. Following another hour of discussion on the topic, council member Simon Harding moved to hold a forum with firefighters to include "expert" voices offering other perspectives.
"There's so much that we haven't explored," said Harding, noting he has heard conflicting information about the PSO model from firefighters. A number of Cedar Falls firefighters have vocally opposed the city's use of public safety officers.
He proposed a two to three month study of what's working and what isn't. Council member Frank Darrah seconded his motion, but it failed 4-3 with council member Dave Sires also voting in favor.
Before the vote, Mayor Rob Green weighed in, as well, laying out a fuller proposal along the line of Harding's motion with a series of work sessions and special council meetings focused on making improvements to the PSO model.
"I'm not interested in debating the PSO model," said council member Mark Miller, making a motion for the Thursday meeting. Council member Susan deBuhr seconded the motion. Miller suggested the council has "done a disservice" to its PSOs "considering the divisiveness" of the issue in the community.
Sires questioned if that would mean laying off firefighters who aren't cross trained. Miller said the council could hear from Olson on Thursday about what it would look like to fully implement the model going forward, including questions about the future of those employees.
Harding and Sires voted against the motion with Darrah, Daryl Kruse and Nick Taiber joining Miller and DeBuhr in favor.
Earlier, Olson explained that the city saw an uptick in the number personnel responding to a fire after creation of the PSO model. This happened despite not adding to the city's staffing levels, which he said could help "save a significant amount of money" in the future. He cited an analysis by the city's finance department showing a $2 million additional annual cost to separate the police and fire divisions while maintaining staffing levels.
PSOs carry firefighting gear in their vehicles with the idea that they can get to a scene quickly and begin responding. That includes three squad cars carrying a 30-gallon compressed air foam tank that can be sprayed to begin knocking down a fire before the engines arrive.
"It's worked well for us. We've used it dozens and dozens of times," said Olson. "It's a good tool for us to have in our arsenal."
Starting in 2016, the department required that all new hires for the police and fire divisions had to be cross-trained public safety officers.
"We currently have 60 sworn police officers in the city," said Olson, up from 40 a number of years ago. Of those, 53 are PSOs. "We have 67 firefighters now compared to 30 a few years ago," he added, 53 of whom are PSOs.
"What we've been doing through attrition since 2016 is hired all public safety officers," he noted. "This is the direction we're headed. This allows more efficiencies."