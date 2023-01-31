Cedar Falls council rejects roundabout concept for 6th, Main street intersection

CEDAR FALLS — Representatives of the four properties at the corners of the Main and Sixth Street intersection got what they wanted.

They didn’t wish to see the traffic signal there replaced with a roundabout.

The City Council convened in committee Monday for a special meeting to reconsider that proposition as part of the larger $30 million plans to reconstruct the thoroughfare, and ended up downing the possibility.

On a voice vote, the only councilor seemingly to disagree with keeping the traffic signal after nearly an hour-long session was Daryl Kruse.

“A traffic-signal directed intersection will allow (our) accessibility, flow, lot size and sign location to remain at its current peak convenience,” said Lexie Heath, business development officer at Farmers State Bank.

The Monday discussion was the second time in the last year a roundabout had been considered, but the conversation ended in the same way – with not enough support to be included in the design. The latest conversation came as part of a referral by Kruse, with councilors Dustin Ganfield, Dave Sires and Gil Schultz backing the reintroduction of the discussion on the item.

The project last month came at a price that was 40% over what had been estimated. It includes replacing signals with roundabouts at 12th and 18th streets as well as Seerley Boulevard. Construction is slated to begin this spring.

The council received direct input from Heath as well as Susan Whitson, chief executive officer at First Bank, and Kelly Stern, director of the Cedar Falls Public Library, the leaders of the other organizations with buildings at that intersection.

“I can see both sides and I’ve thought about it a lot,” said councilor Simon Harding. "Believe or not, to me, I just don’t think it’s worth changing."

Harding made the motion to continue on with what had been previously approved. He also read aloud a letter from an unnamed Casey's representative about why the convenience store preferred a traffic signal over the roundabout. Kruse previously contended that he talked with a company executive who preferred the roundabout.

On Monday, the council considered a roundabout with three or four “legs” – the exits/entrances to the circular lane.

The three legs meant the section of Sixth Street to the east, between Main and State streets, would be closed to Main Street traffic.

“I see the three-legged roundabout as having the reduced construction cost (compared to the four legged), which then would help offset the redesign cost,” said Kruse.

The councilor also suggested the right-of-way acquisition and other “one-time costs" are worth the "more optimal function" of a roundabout. He noted that the road design includes ongoing savings with traffic signal maintenance eliminated.

“I think it’s a good investment,” he added.

Neither bank representative supported the proposition of being unable to turn left out of their properties as result of the roundabout design.

First Bank had further concerns about accessing its property if Sixth Street was closed because of the three legged roundabout while the library objected to the likely loss of three to five parking spots.

But Kruse leaned on other arguments in combatting concerns like the parking reduction, for instance, by noting that the Iowa Northern Railway Company's plans to remove the railroad train tracks through town could lead to more parking spaces.

Prior to voting, Aaron Moniza, an engineer with project designer Foth Engineering, provided a lot of information that he said had been shared in previous sessions.

He explained a signalized intersection will have a smaller footprint than a roundabout and will require no right of way acquisition, but also highlighted the benefits of a roundabout. It would allow for better traffic flow as well as other “user cost benefits,” like less exhaust being emitted by idling cars.

At this point in the process, though, a redesign could impact the timeline and increase the cost of the project.

Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Jim Brown and board member Bob Manning were critical of the roundabout, as well. Brown, the former mayor, recently took issue with the capital improvements program requiring two votes and committee discussions to pass.

“This appears to be a waste of taxpayer money," said Manning, who is also executive officer of the Cedar Valley Home Builders Association. "And that’s why I’m disappointed in the council in bringing this up – as The Courier referred to it – in the 11th hour. I think this is the 11th-and-a-half hour, folks, and that’s not responsible governing.”

