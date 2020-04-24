Cedar Falls council passes first reading of loitering ordinance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — A proposed new ordinance that prohibits loitering is expected to help police better deal with groups obstructing public areas, particularly on College Hill.

The City Council this week approved the first of three readings on the measure.

An amendment to chapter 16-39 of the city’s code of ordinances will make it unlawful to “congregate, stand, loaf or loiter” on any public property or right-of-way and beside any building open to the public in a way that stops people from passing through the area. Violations will be a simple misdemeanor.

“Over the years, we’ve had some problems on College Hill,” said Public Safety Director Jeff Olson, and met with business owners about it. “This is one of the ideas we talked about with merchants.”

Several of those problems have occurred in the 2200 block of College Street. Early in the morning of Jan. 1, 2019, two people got shot in the area. Later that year, on Aug. 10, a large fight occurred there that eventually resulted in 13 people being arrested.