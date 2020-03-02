Cedar Falls council overrides mayor's veto of PSO implementation

Green suggested that wasn’t possible if the council overrode the veto.

“The understanding that I have and the staff has is that immediate implementation means ending the firefighter status,” he said. Green also revealed before the vote that the Janesville fire chief wants to meet with city officials to consider changes in the mutual aid memorandum of understanding if full implementation of the PSO model was approved by the council.

Harding urged the council “to slow down” its plans for implementation in light of a March 24 special election, echoing concerns voiced by Green in vetoing the earlier vote. An at-large seat that Taiber was appointed to in January will be on the ballot. Both Green and Harding have suggested a decision be postponed until someone is elected to the seat.

“Perception is reality and this situation is not a good look for the Cedar Falls council,” said Harding. He advocated for further study and the input of outside experts. “Not upholding the veto is setting a bad precedent in making bad policy.”

Two dozen of the 26 people who spoke during the public comment period seemed to agree.

