CEDAR FALLS — The City Council on Monday unanimously ordered the abatement of nuisances causing a single family home at 1312 Clay St. to be unsanitary, unsafe and somewhat in disrepair.

The property owner, listed in records as Kimbie Flick, must either fulfill the city’s request by 4 p.m. May 15 or submit a viable plan to address the issues discovered during a February inspection after a water pipe had burst in the basement.

Building Official Jamie Castle said officials entered through the basement and found a significant amount of mold, a strong mildew scent, and damp areas – including some with standing water.

Significant hording was discovered, as every room was packed full with items and trash, and the outside was used as storage.

Neither Flick nor anyone else associated with the property spoke up during a condemnation hearing for the property in question. The owner “did not appear today, so I’m not 100% sure what investment they have in the home,” Castle told the council after notice had been sent and left at the home.

Past nuisance history included, in 2009, a back porch in disrepair being removed but never replaced to address the requirement for rear egress; in 2014, concern about exterior maintenance; and, in 2020/2021, violations of illegal storage and debris on the property.

If the owner fails to complete either option by May 15, the city is allowed to correct the issues on its own via demolition with the cost being charged to the property owner.

However, officials always emphasize how razing structures is a last resort and their desire is first to work with owners of property with code violations.

In other business, the council voted in favor of:

Approving two agreements, one with Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments and the other with Riverwise Engineering, LLC, associated with the highly anticipated project that will bring about recreational improvements to the Cedar River between the First and Main street bridges. The construction contract was awarded to Peterson Contractors, Inc. and the new start date is fall 2023.

Passing an ordinance, on its second of three readings, rezoning 14.43 acres of farmland owned by Jim Sands Construction for future homes. The land is north of Tomahawk Lane and west of Cypress Avenue.

Approving the third and final reading of a change in zoning code to allow for defunct institutional buildings in residential areas to be reused for salons. Any salon project will be considered a conditional use and require approval from the board of adjustment. The proposed revision comes as a builder looks to remodel the former Faith Wesleyan and Jordan Crossing church at 209 Walnut St. for Dolled Up Studios’ new location.

Accepting the the mayor’s recommendation to reappoint Jeff Engel to the Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees until Aug. 31, 2029.

