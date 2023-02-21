CEDAR FALLS — A push for a third-party review of the Public Safety Department ended with a City Council majority Monday favoring an internal update on the department's progress toward its goals.

That update will be presented by mid-August. Councilmember Gil Schultz first suggested a “self-assessment to start with” during the public safety committee, which was later formally motioned for by Councilmember Susan deBuhr.

Ultimately, the vote was 5-2, with Councilmembers Dave Sires and Simon Harding dissenting.

Councilmember Dustin Ganfield led the charge as the committee's chair in hopes that the discussion – an “intermediate step” – would lead to direction on the scope of a possible request for proposals to be put out for third-party firms interested in conducting an external evaluation.

It would be an unbiased opinion and develop trust with those who have concerns, as well as provide more about what the department is doing well and not doing well.

But Ganfield made a point to state his belief that the department is “effective” and is fulfilling its mission of community safety.

Amidst the hour-long discussion, he framed the interest in the external review as a check-up one gets at the doctor’s office every year – not necessarily because there is a problem.

“It’s as innocuous to me as going to the doctor for an annual health exam,” Ganfield said. “You don’t have to have something completely wrong to go and do a preventive exam and give blood work. It might indicate there is a problem. That’s all this is. I don’t think it has to be as threatening or as contentious as some have made it, quite honestly.”

But he was met with lots of questions and didn’t always see eye to eye with those against and even those who’ve supported the idea of an assessment.

Harding questioned Ganfield's belief that the issue wasn’t political and if councilmembers should be setting the parameters for a review. He suggested that they'd, in a way, be “micromanaging” the firm.

Ganfield said he was “amenable” to getting those internal review findings, and hearing more from firms about what they would offer. Nothing in the motion provided a final answer as to whether an external review might be considered down the road.

Ganfield's initial motion from two weeks earlier, which sparked the latest discussion on the state of its public safety department, comes nearly a year after a council majority favored maintaining the status quo and not bringing about any significant reform.

However, councilmembers expressed an interest in hiring a third-party firm to conduct the external review. It was delayed at the time since funds had not been allocated and the public safety director job was in transition.

The latest vote also comes about two years after the goals, which were referenced Monday, were included within a special report for 2021-2025 as a strategic plan of sorts.

Public Safety Director Craig Berte views the opportunity as a chance to review the report's goals and objectives and pick out any strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities while continuing to follow the direction put forth by the council.

Police Chief Mark Howard framed it as an “update on where we’re at” – similar to how he discussed with the council his division's efforts to proceed with the Racial Equity Task Force's recommendations a few weeks ago.

Councilmember Kelly Dunn supported the idea of a "check-up," but not if it ends up being as extensive as discussed. The cost has been thrown out as up to $125,000. Some have said it would likely be much less than that figure.

She said the expense could potentially impact other ways the city is able to support its staff, like through raises. She also continued to argue that questioning how the public safety officers perform their job, without any definitive proof for an investigation, potentially hurts whether they'll stay with the department.

“As a (former) family practice nurse who wholeheartedly supports a wellness exam yearly, I totally get that screenings are good,” said Dunn. “This is a big screening cost for a council that’s trying to get down to a zero percent tax increase.”

But Ganfield refuted that officers feel threatened by the continual talk of a third-party review.

“I just disagree that everyone is up in arms about us going to bat for making sure we have the best public safety department possible," he said. "At what point is it ok to review it and make sure (the public safety model) is delivering on its promises?”

Sires suggested that conducting an internal review “doesn’t really get us to where we are trying to get."

"We’re trying to have an outside source come in and look at the way we’re doing our PSO situation," he said. "For us to judge ourselves is a little like asking the waiter if the steak is good. I’m not saying these guys are going to fudge on what they have but it may be a little bit cloudy because everybody wants to look good.”

