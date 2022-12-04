Cedar Falls council mulls over major changes to fees at The Falls

CEDAR FALLS – The City Council will consider significant changes Monday to The Falls Aquatic Center’s summer fees.

The hope is to attract more regulars and help curtail disruptive behavior seemingly caused by a small percentage of patrons who pay the drop-in rate for the day at the swimming facility on South Main Street.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 220 Clay St. It will consider a drop in the adult season pass rate from $130 to $40 for residents and $160 to $60 for nonresidents.

Youth season passes would decrease from $125 to $50 for residents, and $155 to $60 for nonresidents under the same proposal.

City administration first discussed the rate changes with the elected officials last month during a public meeting geared toward planning for the next year and beyond.

According to City Administrator Ron Gaines, the proposal comes in response to Mayor Rob Green’s charge to find a way to minimize the issues from the last few summers, including the most recent incident that drew police.

“The reduction in The Falls season passes (fees) were to encourage daily users to register with us and be more committed to maintaining a positive culture at The Falls,” said Mike Soppe, recreation and community programs manager in a memo to the council.

Daily drop-in fees also would be raised. Kids and adults would see increases to $12 and $10, respectively, from the original $8.

“There’s folks who have withdrawn from the pool,” said Gaines. “They’ve withdrawn their memberships because they just don’t like what’s going on out there. We’ve lost lifeguards because of the way they’ve been treated by some of the patrons.”

Additionally, staff is seeking to eliminate season family passes, previously $210 for residents and $260 for nonresidents, because of past disputes over the definition of a family.

Other recreational program and facility fees — all of which would become effective Jan. 1 — are slated to see small increases to keep pace with costs and be comparable to newly created individual passes, according to Soppe.

Most range from $2 to $15 more.

One exception would be the rates for the summer camp known as “Camp Cedar Falls.” If attending for eight weeks, the fee would increase from $840 to $1050. Nine weeks would go from $960 to $1200.

One camp week would rise from $125 to $150.

On Monday, the council first convenes in committees at 5:50 p.m. to hear an update from Grow Cedar Valley and talk about policies for public proclamations, awards, and boards/commission interviews.

At the 7 p.m. regular meeting, the council also will consider:

Formally reconsidering an agreement, previously rejected by a 3-2 vote, gifting city-owned industrial park land on Production Drive to a developer proposing to build a storage facility there.

Adopting the third and final reading of an ordinance to allow the use of consumer fireworks between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. July 4. Any additional days of allowed use would be designated by council resolution. The policy would be a change from 2022, the first year fireworks were allowed in Cedar Falls, when the legal windows were set for July 3, 4, and 5.

Approving the third and final reading of an ordinance to reduce its voting threshold from five members to four for overriding the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendations of denial of proposed zoning amendments. Green has said he’ll veto it if adopted by the council.

Accepting the resignation of Mary Carlson from the Visitors & Tourism Board.

Approving Jim O’Loughlin and Lindi Roelofse as members of the Historic Preservation Commission.

Certifying a list of five candidates vying for the new diversity, equity, and inclusion specialist position. The step comes as part of an extension of the job search after the initial posting only attracted one qualified candidate.

Approving agreements associated with the proposed reconstruction of Main Street needed to acquire 1203 Main St., a rental property, for a proposed roundabout at the intersection with 12th Street.

Approving an agreement with The Greg Prothman Company for $5,500 in recruitment services related to hiring a principal engineer. The city has had trouble finding quality candidates in some cases because of the current job market.

Approving an agreement with IFC Studios related to an estimated $45,000 branding project for the Cedar Falls Public Library.

Approving amendments to the city’s personnel disciplinary and grievance procedures.