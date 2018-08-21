Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR FALLS — Four Cedar Falls City Council members aren’t too chicken to consider allowing hens in town.

The council voted 4-3 to move forward with an ordinance to allow up to three chickens, but no roosters, at residential properties.

At-large council member Dave Wieland, Ward 2 member Susan deBuhr and Ward 4 member Tom Blanford voted against the motion.

Ward 1 council member Mark Miller made a motion at the Aug. 6 meeting to bring back the issue.

The council had previously discussed such an ordinance in 2006 and 2016, but voted it down each time. In 2006 the council voted to allow existing chickens to remain in the city.

The ordinance proposed in 2016 would allow up to three chickens. The fowl would need to be kept in an enclosed structure at least 25 feet away from neighboring houses.

“I want to make sure we’re not dismissing the health concerns,” Blanford said, citing a 2016 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study on urban poultry, updated in 2018 due to an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to contact with birds in backyards.

The study said birds can carry salmonella bacteria without showing signs of illness, and people can get sick through contact with live poultry or their environment, according to the CDC’s website.

From Feb. 15 to July 13, 212 people were infected in 44 states. No deaths were reported.

“Their conclusion was that these are also underreported, underdiagnosed,” Blanford said.

Ward 3 council member Daryl Kruse cited the need for education when handling chickens to prevent the spread of salmonella.

“They just have to wash their hands and practice good hygiene,” Kruse said.

DeBuhr worried allowing chickens could lead to consideration of goats, llamas and other barnyard animals.

“I don’t buy this slippery slope argument,” said at-large council member Rob Green.

Green said he visited several homes with chickens that were grandfathered in and found a home with 11 hens had no smell.

“If there’s a smell issue we have ordinances to deal with that. If there’s a noise issue we have ordinances to deal with that,” Green said. “I certainly wouldn’t do it myself, raise chickens in my backyard, but I don’t want to deprive other people of that opportunity.”

Members of the public spoke in favor moving forward with an ordinance.

“A lot of these concerns are fairly overblown,” said David Grant.

The council Monday night also voted in favor of a remodeling project for the Cedar Falls Public Library.

The project will put in collaborative laboratory on the library’s second floor.

“The generic term is maker space,” Jay Robinson, library director. “It’s movement across libraries around the country to work with both tech and craft to provide that as a service to the public.”

The space would provide items from robots for children to 3D printing for adults, Robinson said.

Also Monday, three public safety officers and two reserve paid on-call officers were sworn in. Officers Cedric Danilson, Liesel Reimers and Jose Volasco were sworn in as public safety officers, and Angela Lindley and Nik Erickson were sworn as reserves that also work full-time for the city in other capacities.

