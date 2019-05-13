CEDAR FALLS — City Council member Tom Blanford has announced his plan to seek re-election.
Blanford, 27, has represented Cedar Falls’ 4th Ward since January 2016.
“There are a number of priorities that we’ve either started or talked about that need to just move forward,” Blanford said. Those priorities include the new visioning process to help establish new zoning ordinances in the Cedar Falls.
“Those are going to be very important to set the community up for success in the long term,” he said. “That’s going to be one of the most important things that we do in the next few years.”
He also wants to see more talented people from the University of Northern Iowa and Hawkeye Community College stay in the Cedar Valley.
“We lose a huge portion of our student graduates from UNI and from Hawkeye to other communities,” Blanford said. Keeping those individuals in the area will help keep the Cedar Valley unemployment rate low and increase the Cedar Falls’ economic status.
You have free articles remaining.
“That to me is one of most important issues, I think one we haven’t talk about enough,” Blanford said.
Blanford was first elected to the Cedar Falls City Council in 2015. Previously he served for three years on the city’s Human Rights Commission. He is mayor pro tem and was appointed to the position in 2018.
“Cedar Falls has provided me with numerous opportunities — to engage in service, obtain a great education, and start a promising career. I am running for City Council because I want to ensure that everyone has similar opportunities for years to come,” Blanford said in a news release.
Blanford graduated from Cedar Falls High School and the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He is employed as the commercial banking manager for Collins Community Credit Union.
“Our community has a long history of success, derived from the hard work, dedication, and long-term planning of many of our residents. To continue the progress of our community, we must work together to develop a vision for Cedar Falls that honors our history while preparing us for the future,” Blanford said in a news release. “This campaign is about more than the next four years, it’s about developing a vision for the future of our community and then working together to attain it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.