CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls City Council member Susan DeBuhr is running for re-election.
She’s running for the same reasons she ran the first time in 2004, she said.
“When I first ran for office I believed the people needed someone who would listen to them,” DeBuhr said. “Today I still feel they need someone who will listen to them and that’s what I’ve tried to be is a voice to listen to the public.”
She’s proud of what the city has accomplished during her tenure.
“We’ve had three consecutive years of no tax hikes,” she said.
During her re-election campaign she’s hoping to make clear some issues that have been discussed on social media, particularly about the role of public safety officers, she said.
“The whole reason we started with the PSO program was to get better service and more service to the public,” DeBuhr said. “We’re constantly seeing social media posting with incorrect information.”
The PSO program has become controversial since it was approved in April 2015. At least nine firefighters have left the fire department since September 2018, and several have cited the PSO program as the reason for their exit. Since those resignations, several PSOs have been moved to work fire shifts full time.
Local groups have sprung up to oppose the program and have hinted at plans to send candidates for city government positions, but none has officially announced plans to run.
DeBuhr said the city is hiring a communications specialist to help spread positive words about Cedar Falls.
“We don’t tell the public enough about the good things we do,” she said.
She also wants economic development to continue, but carefully.
“We want to encourage economic development while not negatively impacting the neighbors.”
If elected, DeBuhr wants to see the city continue to upgrade its roads and infrastructure.
“We’re looking at visioning,” DeBuhr said. “We’re looking at what zoning codes to change in the downtown and the College Hill area.”
Several roads projects are going to come up in the future as well, something DeBuhr sees as important.
“We’re going to have Main Street rebuilt,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of infrastructure that needs (repair). We need to make our roads as best as possible. We need to make our bridges safe — any that have deficiencies need to be repaired.”
