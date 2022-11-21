Cedar Falls council, mayor, staff plan for next fiscal year, beyond

CEDAR FALLS – The City Council and Mayor Rob Green held two informal work sessions last week to develop a framework for the next fiscal year’s budget.

The lengthy meetings Tuesday and Thursday — more than 10 hours in total — covered a slew of topics with city staff and a professional facilitator.

Most everything brought up, relating to fiscal policy or not, will come back to the council in one form or another for a vote of approval at some point in the future.

Additionally, a lot of the talking points will be reflected in the drafting of the proposed “goals, work program and short-term financial plan” based on the council’s consensus.

Elected officials looked at a few requests for contributions to proposed big-money, quality of life projects — described as economic drivers — for possible inclusion in the proposed 2023-24 budget and the five-year capital improvements plan.

Despite some debate and concerns, no outright objections were voiced by the seven councilors to planning for the $8 million expenditure — $2.9 million more than before — as had been requested by the Cedar Falls Community School District toward its new $21 million swimming facility.

Similarly, some councilors were hesitant, but a majority were interested in discussing the $3-$5 million request from the University of Northern Iowa toward $50 million in UNI-Done renovations.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be opposition later as documents are finalized, put up for votes, and the full impact to the city’s property tax rate is realized at the beginning of next year.

The councilors also voiced a desire to give $30,000 in funding to the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation, with another $32,000 attached as “incentives,” or what would require hitting certain benchmarks to be unlocked.

That’s different from CFEDC’s original request of $75,000 in guaranteed funds, or $300,000 earmarked over three years. But it’s in line with what Grow Cedar Valley receives in the current fiscal year.

Councilors also reaffirmed support for another quality of life project — the overhaul of the Hearst Center for the Arts. Earlier this year, the council unanimously voted in favor of moving to develop a master plan. It now comes with a “guesstimate” of $8.3 million, versus the $5 million earmarked in previously approved capital improvements plans.

And the councilors and staff also talked about the estimated $112 million wastewater treatment plant project, coming to the forefront because of new environmental requirements.

This spring it’s expected the council will consider approving a $12 million to $18 million contract for the engineering and design.

It will be financed in part with several million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Seven-percent sewer/sanitary rate increases each of the next five years began this year to help finance the massive project down the road.

City Administrator Ron Gaines made a point of telling the council that its superb Aaa bond rating will “literally save us millions of dollars in interest.”

Off the back burner

Despite the council proposing it postpone discussions on two hot button issues to these work sessions, they made little progress when they were introduced, and expect them to be topics of discussion at future committee meetings.

Early on the first night, Green brought up 13 objectives from the lengthy and technical Resilience Plan he proposed become part of the city’s formal goal document.

The Resilience Plan, which includes several dozen objectives related to local economics and community; weather and nature; and energy and mobility, was accepted by the council, but not formally adopted into city practice earlier this year.

Several of them, he said, the city already addresses.

Some examples were supporting the incremental conversion of the city’s fleet to hybrid electric or electric vehicles; planning for increasingly extreme wind events from derechos, thunderstorms, and tornado; and the development of “missing middle housing.”

The other contested issue to be discussed during these meetings was a proposed third-party review of the city’s public safety operations originally supported by four councilors but put off earlier this year largely because funding had not been identified.

Councilor Dustin Ganfield addressed the issue at the 11th hour. Ultimately, the topic had a similar fate and was pushed by the council to a future committee meeting.

Other proposals

These sessions are a time for city staff to request additional staffing. That included an additional $458,500 in personnel expenses, the larger ones being a public safety officer ($93,000), property acquisition specialist ($89,700), library assistant ($68,800) and code enforcement officer ($49,600).

Additionally, the city’s package of proposals included a police K-9 program at an estimated startup cost of $44,000, or what would be $12,000 annually. The additional officer would be assigned to the program.

The recreation division also recommended significant changes to memberships at The Falls Aquatic Center.

Staff is pushing for the elimination of the family passes because of conflicts over what constitutes a family, as well as hikes in the daily drop-in fees and decreases in the seasonal pass rates out of an attempt to reduce the disruptive behavior seemingly caused by a small percentage of patrons who are not regular members.

In other news, city officials reported:

Plans to relocate the transfer station on State Street in the next five to 10 years because of it being in a flood plain.

Plans to extend the public sanitary sewer line to properties on South Main Street that currently rely on private septic systems.

Plans to explore creating a tax increment financing district in the University Avenue corridor.

Support for Greenhill Road “going over” Highway 58 when it comes time for the Department of Transportation to reconstruct that intersection.

Bond sales anticipated in 2024 to support future road connections to Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School.

An increase in Iowa’s residential rollbacks, or what’s the percentage of a property’s value that can be taxed by the city, in fiscal year 2023-24.

Plans to take look at restructuring the city’s self-funded health insurance offered to employees after years of significant of losses.

Plans to hold a committee meeting to discuss updating the zoning on College Hill, despite continued discussion of downtown zoning.

Positive results from the employee climate report and suggestions for improvements.