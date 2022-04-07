Cedar Falls council, mayor discuss return to three committees for more public input, different chairs

CEDAR FALLS – A change in procedure is likely on the horizon for the City Council next fiscal year, allowing more opportunities for public comment and a mix of chairs to facilitate discussions.

During a work session Monday, Mayor Rob Green and councilors discussed forming three standing committees for administration, public works, and community relations and planning.

All seven councilors would sit on the panels and have oversight over particular areas of city government while having the opportunity to weigh in on formal recommendations to be considered at regular council meetings.

For now, public safety issues would be handled by the administration committee.

The mayor will appoint the chairs each year and set the agendas for their meetings based on previous discussion in collaboration with the chair.

But he wouldn’t be an active participant in the discussions.

“I’m speaking as somebody who wants more diversity of thought and to encourage a lot of different ideas. I would be in favor of it,” said Green. “It would be the same amount of meeting time, but if you did it with a departmental-based committee structure, you would end up with potentially a whole different type of conversation.”

The committees already are coded into law, but have not met for years.

In January, Green named Councilors Kelly Dunn, Dustin Ganfield and Gil Schultz as chairs of the administration, community relations and planning and public works committees, respectively.

Instead of utilizing these three committees, items have been discussed in committee of the whole meetings and work sessions, which involve all councilors but limit the opportunity for public comment and are facilitated by the mayor as chair.

The future of the public safety department was one topic of two recent work sessions in which the community wasn’t able to publicly speak, but officials argued if changes were made they’d be brought forth at a regular business meeting where citizens could comment.

In tackling the structure, councilors could have stuck with what’s currently in place, or increased the number of committees or the membership sizes to three, five or seven.

Some consideration was given to what would be the most efficient and limit the workload of staff and council. Transparency and preventing corruption were other criteria.

With a five-person committee, one inefficiency could be a measure passing 3-2, but then getting defeated 4-3 by the full City Council.

Councilor Dave Sires noted decades ago when councilors sat on committees of three and could “dig into all the different departments” and “truly be in charge and look into every single thing” before that role was turned over to top city staff.

“I knew (tonight) was going to be a very modest (change), it wasn’t going to go back to the extreme that I would look for in a true government,” he said. One reason that idea was opposed by others, said Councilor Simon Harding, is because it poses a “big transparency problem.”

Committee of the whole meetings may still be held for a handful of special topics and would be chaired by the mayor pro-tem. Work sessions also would be rare occurrences for informal dialogue about topics like the budget.

