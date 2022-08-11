Cedar Falls council holds rare hearing, backs decision to euthanize vicious dog

CEDAR FALLS — During a rare public hearing of the City Council, the governing body upheld a decision by Acting Police Chief Mark Howard to euthanize an allegedly dangerous dog.

Five councilors convened as a committee Wednesday afternoon to hear opening and closing remarks, as well as 1-1/2 hours of testimony, related to two city citations given to Lawrence Russell Miller.

He allegedly permitted a dog to run at-large and then attack a Yorkie being walked by its owner along West Eighth Street in the area of Lincoln Elementary School on May 22.

Miller was taking care of the light brown pit bull for Nicholas Thorne Wireman, who has been serving time in prison and was appealing the decision of Howard.

The smaller dog, owned by Sharon Geltz, was deemed in critical condition after the attack. Because of that, she decided to have the Yorkie euthanized.

Wireman’s pit bull was eventually impounded in late June. Another incident involving the dog reportedly took place along Big Woods Road in February.

“Both my parents have died … the dog is all I have left,” said Wireman. “I’m in prison right now and I’ll be released in about three months, and that’s the only thing I have left. I can guarantee you this won’t happen again. If it does, I will take full responsibility for everything.”

The council’s decision can be appealed in district court.

“Going through this procedure is fair to everybody, both the victim and the owner,” said Howard. “Requiring the (pitbull’s humane) destruction gives the chance for appeal and then gives the chance for the administration committee, as the ordinance provides, to at least review the case, and gives both parties the chance to have the case reviewed, instead of it being a unilateral decision made by me.”

In the last decade, Public Safety Director Craig Berte estimates the city has on four occasions dealt with a vicious dog that either had to be impounded or euthanized, but rarely – if ever – has it reached the appeal stage.

The only other time the council will convene in a similar manner is in dealing with employee grievances.