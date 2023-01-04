Cedar Falls council green lights 76-acre acquisition for industrial park

Andy Milone's memorable stories from 2022

A reporter’s creed is often reflected in the stories he or she writes during a given year.

I let the facts speak for themselves while informing people, but continued to reinforce in 2022 my belief that it’s not my job to just transcribe government officials’ discussions and decisions at public meetings.

Instead, reporting involves asking follow-up questions, perusing documents and being in touch with as many people as possible to learn more about what’s happening in the community.

Digging up information and providing context is what readers deserve. It gives them a better feel for how decisions impact them and what’s coming in the future.

Here are five examples of stories in 2022 involving government in Cedar Falls and Waverly that hopefully made a difference.