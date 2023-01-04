Cedar Falls council green lights 76-acre acquisition for industrial park

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s industrial park will be able to grow another 76 acres after gaining the blessing of elected leaders Tuesday.
The City Council unanimously voted in favor of purchasing farmland at the corner of South Union Road and West Ridgeway Avenue for $2.175 million. The amount, though, is expected to be reimbursed in its entirety by property tax revenues generated through future development at the site.
The 76 acres is west of the West Viking Road Industrial Park and south of 200 acres recently bought by the city. Grading and installation of infrastructure has already occurred on the 200-acre plot to prepare it for development.
According to Economic Development Coordinator Shane Graham, the sale could formally close in the next few months, adding to the city’s industrial park land that totals an estimated 1,500 acres.
“We’ve had great success with our industrial parks,” said councilor Kelly Dunn after the meeting. “It’s helped with our tax base. It’s basic economic development, and it brings jobs – all the things I love.”
The council did not discuss purchasing the property from land owners Shirley Olander, Sandra Watson and Julie Ladage in public. Councilors previously talked about the proposed acquisition in closed session, which is permitted under Iowa law.
Also on Tuesday, the council adopted the Southwest Cedar Falls Urban Renewal Plan.
“The advantage of establishing an urban renewal plan for this area is that it allows the city to use tax increment financing funds to help with the development of that property,” Graham told the council.
The funds go toward development agreements and offering incentives, like the tax rebates, along with the actual land acquisition, utility extensions, capital improvements, public infrastructure and legal fees.
Graham, in a memo to the council, said the interest shown in the northern 200 acres was one reason the city moved forward with looking at the 76 acres.
The city recently celebrated the 200 acres being designated a ready-to-build “certified site” by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, meaning less "surprises" for an entity looking to construct a facility on any of the available parcels.
“Our first certified site designation shines a new global spotlight on the Cedar Falls industrial parks and we look forward to capitalizing on this newly opened door for a stronger economy for the Cedar Valley and the state of Iowa,” Mayor Rob Green said at the time.
No future plans have been announced for any of the parcels making up the 200 acres. Graham has said they will become public when the council formally weighs any of the development agreements outlining the terms for parties interested in the land.
