Cedar Falls council gives green light for plans to transform Center Street

CEDAR FALLS — North Cedar’s Center Street will be getting a complete makeover.

Plans for improvements to the road, from Clair Street to West Lone Tree Road, were unanimously approved Monday by the City Council.

North Cedar Neighborhood Association President Jim Newcomb gave a glowing review of the project and the efforts of the community and city leading up to this point.

The association has raised more than $50,000 to cover a portion of the cost as part of the city streetscaping project that originally was billed as a $1.75 million undertaking.

“It’s a good example, I think, of a community working well with the city. There’s a lot of great people out in North Cedar that have really taken this project to heart,” said Newcomb, the lone person to comment on the plans during a public hearing.

The project has been years in the making. Stakeholders hope it slows vehicular traffic, better accommodates pedestrians and bicyclists, improves drainage, beautifies the corridor, and attracts private investment and families to the area.

“A lot of great people out there are looking forward to this project. It will look like a Main Street for North Cedar. The plans are beautiful,” Newcomb added.

New curb and gutters, as well as sidewalks, ADA compliant pedestrian ramps, bioswales, and landscaping will be part of the package.

The gravel shoulders also will be removed.

The construction cost is estimated at $1,130,649. In addition to the private donations, the project will be covered by funds from the emergency reserve and storm water fund. Cedar Falls Utilities also will pick up some of the bill.

The project likely will be awarded during the next council meeting June 20.

“I think it’s great. Last week, I camped out at Black Hawk Park, so if you ride your bike from the urban core down Center Street, it is so much safer than it was just a few years ago,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn.

Councilor Dustin Ganfield had some initial concerns about some $800,000 of emergency reserve funds being expended, but ultimately voted in favor of it.

Mayor Rob Green said there were discussions, which predated Ganfield’s time on council, about using those emergency funds for projects to help restore North Cedar.

