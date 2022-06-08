Cedar Falls council gives green light for plans to transform Center Street

CEDAR FALLS — North Cedar’s Center Street will be getting a complete makeover.
Plans for improvements to the road, from Clair Street to West Lone Tree Road, were unanimously approved Monday by the City Council.
North Cedar Neighborhood Association President Jim Newcomb gave a glowing review of the project and the efforts of the community and city leading up to this point.
The association has raised more than $50,000 to cover a portion of the cost as part of the city streetscaping project that originally was billed as a $1.75 million undertaking.
“It’s a good example, I think, of a community working well with the city. There’s a lot of great people out in North Cedar that have really taken this project to heart,” said Newcomb, the lone person to comment on the plans during a public hearing.
The project has been years in the making. Stakeholders hope it slows vehicular traffic, better accommodates pedestrians and bicyclists, improves drainage, beautifies the corridor, and attracts private investment and families to the area.
“A lot of great people out there are looking forward to this project. It will look like a Main Street for North Cedar. The plans are beautiful,” Newcomb added.
New curb and gutters, as well as sidewalks, ADA compliant pedestrian ramps, bioswales, and landscaping will be part of the package.
The gravel shoulders also will be removed.
The construction cost is estimated at $1,130,649. In addition to the private donations, the project will be covered by funds from the emergency reserve and storm water fund. Cedar Falls Utilities also will pick up some of the bill.
The project likely will be awarded during the next council meeting June 20.
“I think it’s great. Last week, I camped out at Black Hawk Park, so if you ride your bike from the urban core down Center Street, it is so much safer than it was just a few years ago,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn.
Councilor Dustin Ganfield had some initial concerns about some $800,000 of emergency reserve funds being expended, but ultimately voted in favor of it.
Mayor Rob Green said there were discussions, which predated Ganfield’s time on council, about using those emergency funds for projects to help restore North Cedar.
PHOTOS: Cedar Falls Public Safety Services Recognition Event - 6/2/22
Brandon Madsen - 2
Brandon Madsen poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Adam Hancock - 1
Adam Hancock receives the 'Police Officer of the Year' award from Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Lucas Schmidt - 1
Lucas Schmidt, right, looks on Thursday as he hears about why he was named the recipient of the 'Firefighter of the Year' award inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Lucas Schmidt - 3
Lucas Schmidt poses for a photo with family and friends after being presented with the 'Firefighter of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Cory Hines - 1
Cory Hines poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving the 'Reserve Police Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Gavin Carman - 1
Gavin Carman receives the 'RJ Voss Police Supervisor of the Year' award from Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 3
Todd Taylor poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Christian Baumgartner - 1
Christian Baumgartner poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 2
Todd Taylor poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Adam Hancock - 2
Adam Hancock poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving the 'Police Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 4
Matt Krueger poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Gavin Carman - 2
Gavin Carman poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving the 'RJ Voss Police Supervisor of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 3
Matt Krueger poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 1
Matt Krueger, right, stands alongside Mayor Rob Green as they hear about why Krueger received a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Carson Barron - 2
Carson Barron poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ryan Bellis - 1
Ryan Bellis poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Carson Barron - 1
Carson Barron poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 5
Matt Krueger shakes the hand of Fire Chief John Bostwick after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Award Recipients - 1
The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department honored many individuals Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Brooke Heuer - 1
Acting Police Captain Brooke Heuer was the master of ceremonies for the Cedar Falls Public Safety Services Recognition Event on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Kyle Manternach - 1
Kyle Manternach poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 1
Todd Taylor receives the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award from Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 4
Ashley Luck poses for a photo with family and friends after being sworn in as a new police officer Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 2
Matt Krueger shakes hands with Mayor Rob Green as he receives a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Brandon Madsen - 1
Brandon Madsen poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Crowd - 1
Families, friends, elected officials and city employees attended the Public Safety Services Recognition Event on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 1
New police officer Ashley Luck is administered the oath of office by Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 4
Todd Taylor shakes the hand of Interim Public Safety Director Craig Berte after receiving the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Carson Jensen - 1
Carson Jensen poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving the 'Top Cadet Award' from the Hawkeye Community College Police Academy on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 5
Ashley Luck shakes the hand of Fire Chief John Bostwick after being sworn in as a new police officer Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
Lucas Schmidt - 2
Lucas Schmidt, right, and Mayor Rob Green pose for a photo after Schmidt was presented the 'Firefighter of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Kyle Manternach - 2
Kyle Manternach poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 2
New police officer Ashley Luck has her badge pinned on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Christian Baumgartner - 2
Christian Baumgartner poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 3
Ashley Luck poses for a photo after being sworn in as a new police officer Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
