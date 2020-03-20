Cedar Falls council election rescheduled to July 7

CEDAR FALLS — The special election for an at-large city council seat has been rescheduled to July 7 by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate as the community deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change was announced Friday afternoon by the Black Hawk County auditor's office.

The election to fill the seat vacated when Rob Green was elected Cedar Falls mayor was originally scheduled for March 24, and then moved to March 31 to accommodate increased early voting through absentee ballots.

As health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic continued to ramp up daily, Pate’s office kept in close contact with Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder and his election staff. Pate’s office contacted Veeder Friday afternoon with the decision to move the election to July 7.

Absentee ballots already voted and those currently being requested and sent to voters will all be valid and will be counted on July 7.

Contact the county's election office at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us with any questions.

