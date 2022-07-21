Cedar Falls council debates whether planning, zoning commission review is necessary in downtown

CEDAR FALLS — Debate continued among elected officials this week as to whether Planning and Zoning Commission review of new downtown buildings is necessary.

In response to a City Council petition, the commission unanimously recommended it review site plans for all new buildings proposed in the Urban General, Urban General 2 and Storefront areas in the Downtown Character District.

The council on Monday countered the recommendation from the commission by voting 4-3 in favor of Councilor Daryl Kruse’s motion that any floor expansion or residential addition plans for existing buildings there also be reviewed as part of a future amendment to the new downtown code.

Councilors Simon Harding, Kelly Dunn and Gil Schultz voted against the motion.

One example, for which Kruse felt the commission review would be necessary, was a non-residential building being expanded to include residential units, which he said would trigger different “parking (requirement) scenarios.”

“I think that’s prudent to see what’s going on,” Kruse said.

This latest petition will return to the Planning and Zoning Commission for consideration and another recommendation on how to proceed forward.

Monday’s discussion marked a continuation of the year-long debate surrounding the new downtown zoning code and amendments to it.

The commission had considered a recommendation, when initially looking at the council’s petition, similar to what Kruse put forth: “Require all site plans (including all new buildings, all changes to existing buildings, projecting signs, site changes) to be reviewed by the commission and approved by City Council.”

“Are we going to kick stuff back just because we don’t get the answer that we are seeking? I feel like that’s what’s happening,” said Dunn. “We’re not getting what we want, so we constantly kick it back. (The Planning and Zoning Commission) has already had (Kruse’s proposal) in front of them.”

The new zoning regulations are described as being more “black and white” and leaving little to no wiggle room to be debated. That’s one main reason why there was deemed no need for site plans to be reviewed by the commission at a meeting in which the public is allowed to weigh in.

Even if a project is denied by the commission and City Council, it can proceed if a court of law says it legally abides by the new zoning rules set by the governing body.

“The Planning and Zoning Commission very specifically said that they didn’t need to see the site plans for expansions of buildings, these were just for very new projects or brand new buildings,” said Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard. “I think they felt like the rules in the zoning ordinance in the character district were specific enough to guide that project for expansions or remodels of existing buildings.”

The council adopted the new code in November in order to bring to life a vision for the downtown that had been crafted after multiple public input sessions.

Instead of a Planning and Zoning Commission review for new buildings and significant remodels, the new code dictates that a staff “Zoning Review Committee” looks at the site plans to determine whether or not a plan complies with the approved regulations.

The Urban General, Urban General 2 and Storefront designations primarily cover the downtown areas involving State, Main, Washington and Clay streets, as well as First to Seventh streets.

Other areas like the highway and mixed use districts, outside of the downtown, require site plans to come before the commission.

“There’s always intangibles,” said Kruse. “You cannot black and white, and write down every scenario. That’s why the law books continue to expand and expand and expand and you have court cases and court cases. There’s a lot of gray areas, a lot of things that may be detrimental to downtown that we have to look at, that would cause us not to approve a project.”