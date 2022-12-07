Cedar Falls council debates changes to employee grievance policy

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council has fended off a policy change that would remove itself from employee grievance proceedings – for now.

A 5-2 vote Monday directed the city’s human resources and legal services divisions to reinsert a council committee back into the final step of the process, which is when a “written, final, and binding decision” would be written up for anyone of the few hundred employees who may take advantage of the “opportunity to present their work-related complaints and to appeal management decisions.”

For nearly an hour, officials debated the merits of keeping elected leaders involved in the process.

Councilors Kelly Dunn and Simon Harding were the dissenters. The council will consider the latest draft of the revised policy Dec. 19.

A grievance is defined as an employee's expressed dissatisfaction concerning any interpretation or application of a work-related policy by management, supervisors or other employees.

The city administrator, replacing the council committee, was the original change strongly refuted by councilor Dustin Ganfield.

“Somebody can say, ‘Hey, I believe I was treated unfairly’ and that would go to the same exact (person allegedly mishandling policy) if we make those changes,” said Ganfield.

He emphasized that an “external body” lends more transparency instead of “just that same chain of command.”

Harding countered that, by putting it in the hands of the council, the decision becomes “politicized.”

Additionally, Mayor Rob Green was eliminated from a “grievance panel” involved in an earlier stage of the process. The council respected his wishes to have his position be removed from the language because of his role as the city’s “ombudsman” who, by code, has the authority to “investigate waste, fraud and abuse” at any time.

Human Resources Manager Bailey Schindel told the councilors the original decision to remove their and the mayor’s responsibility from the policy came from Green and city staff. Elected officials aren’t typically involved in the procedures, she said.

After the meeting, Schindel said the recommendation came out of a typical review of city policies, noting the council’s feedback will be taken into account when putting together the newest draft.

When Ganfield and councilor Gil Schultz pressed City Attorney Kevin Rogers about his conversations “quite some time” ago with other city attorneys on why it was "uncommon for cities to involve their elected officials," he said the human resources professionals and any other highly experienced management folks "do this kind of stuff every day.”

“You folks may not have that kind of experience and your role as council members is to set the policy for the city.” He added that the council can go in whichever direction it prefers because both options are legal.

“Anytime you take away any power from the mayor, you’re taking away from the citizens’ power,” said councilor Dave Sires. “And we’re the representatives of the citizens and we should always be in everything that we possibly can be because that’s who we represent.”

Dunn sided with Harding, calling it an example of “micromanaging our city staff.”

“We throw around this word transparency all the time, and create this aura of paranoia," she said. "I trust that the people that we’ve hired will carry out the process as it is given to them and, if needed, obviously the mayor is there and the council is there."

Resident Rick Sharp, a former city employee and regular at meetings, even weighed in about how he feels the council and mayor, as a “neutral body,” should be involved in the process.

“We shouldn’t have to be worried about what other cities do. We have a lot of things in Cedar Falls that we only do and no other communities do,” he said.

Prior to voting on the drafting of the latest grievance policy, the council confirmed the administration’s recommendation of changes to its disciplinary procedures in a 5-2 vote. Ganfield and Sires opposed it.