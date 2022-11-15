Cedar Falls council convenes for goal setting Tuesday, Thursday

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council and Mayor Rob Green may soon clarify their priorities as they embark on fiscal year 2023-24 planning.

From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, they’ll discuss some hot-button topics at the Community Center, 528 Main St., prior to considering the next year’s capital improvements plan and budget.

One topic likely will be the third-party audit previously proposed by councilors to get an unbiased opinion from an outside consultant of the city’s conjoined fire and police departments.

It was supported by four of the seven councilors earlier this year but was pushed to “goal setting” for lack of funding.

Another issue is the city’s Resilience Plan with goals related to local economics and community; weather and nature; and energy and mobility.

Councilors earlier asked for the time to dig deeper into the goals and directives outlined in a technical, 100-page document before looking to adopt them into city practice.

The last two council meetings may lend a preview as to other topics that could come up Tuesday and Thursday.

University of Northern Iowa administrators, including President Mark Nook, requested a $3 million to $5 million donation toward UNI-Dome renovations estimated to cost $50 million.

Traci Mallaro and Lorelei Redfern, co-chairs of the group raising funds for a new high school swimming facility, were joined by Cedar Falls Schools’ Superintendent Andy Pattee to ask the council to consider upping its commitment for the future high school swimming facility to $8 million. It will be available for community use. The current year’s capital improvement plan earmarks $5.1 million toward the district's more than $20 million project.

One resident, Randal Meyer, even asked for a discussion about the university’s historic West Gym, and for the council to take a position on its future, which has yet to be defined publicly.

At the same meeting, the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation leadership floated the idea of another $75,000 being provided toward its mission for the next fiscal year, or perhaps $300,000 over three years.

Exactly what will be discussed was not outlined in the sessions’ agenda released last week. The meetings are open to the public.

The goals broadly focus on enhancing the community’s quality of life, promoting economic development, fostering organizational excellence, ensuring government efficiency and effectiveness, and delivering responsive local government.

Conversations could also pertain to other topics, some proposed by community members.

Conversations might pivot to the challenges with finding a restroom in the downtown or whether “No Mow May,” a practice meant to preserve pollinator insects, should take place for a second year.

The council may decide to move forward with crafting new zoning for College Hill, despite conversations continuing about tweaks to the new zoning downtown.

The council recently approved plans for big projects like the estimated $21.8 million reconstruction of Main Street and $5.8 million in the recreational improvements to the Cedar River. Construction for both projects could be awarded by the conclusion of 2022.

Officials could even take up discussion of projects a few years further down the road. Those could include plans for expansion of the Hearst Center, a downtown parking structure or improvements at the city’s wastewater treatment plant to meet new environmental requirements.

They come with early estimates from the administration of $5 million, $10 and $112 million, respectively.

Incentives throughout the University Avenue corridor and purchasing the College Square Mall, requiring a public-private partnership, are also propositions recently suggested by Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation officials.

The regional vision for the Cedar River between the city and Waterloo is another possible talking point. Grow Cedar Valley and Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments have led the effort, and recently helped the two governments come together to apply for a newly available state grant opportunity related to that initiative.

“We have some big budget items that are going to be in front of us this upcoming goal-setting session,” City Administrator Ron Gaines previously told the council. “We’re going to have to look at making some very difficult decisions. I can tell you financially the city is still in a really good spot.

“You, as a council, can do almost any project you want, but we can’t do all of them. That’s going to be the challenge moving ahead.”