Cedar Falls council confirms Mark Howard as next police chief

CEDAR FALLS — Mark Howard is the new Cedar Falls police chief after the City Council confirmed his appointment in a 6-0 vote Monday.

Howard has been with the police department since 2007 and became the acting chief in March. He was recommended for the top position by Mayor Rob Green, City Administrator Ron Gaines and Public Safety Director Craig Berte, after an extensive hiring, vetting, and interview process that started with seven applicants in July.

Councilor Simon Harding was absent.

“I think he’ll be one of the finest police chiefs in Iowa, if not the nation, and I very much look to seeing what he brings with his creativity, his strategic planning, mindset and his executive skills to our community,” said Green after touting Howard's "practical hands on experience" and "an extensive amount of academic law enforcement experience.”

Berte held the title prior to Howard. The retirement of former public safety director Jeff Olson sparked what in the end was the interim appointments and then permanent promotions for Berte and Howard.

Howard will start with an annual salary of $136,634, according to Gaines.

“I really didn’t want this (vote) to pass without us pointing out the significance of Mr. Howard’s dedication to Cedar Falls and the work that we anticipate he’s going to be doing in such a great manner,” said Councilor Gil Schultz.

DOT to begin reconstructing Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue corridor next spring Improvements will include the addition of a second turn lane at each of the four legs of the Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue intersection.

Capt. Jeff Sitzmann was the other finalist for the chief job.

This was the second time Howard had been named a finalist for the position. The first time was in 2020, when Berte landed the job. He also applied and was named a finalist for the director job given to Berte in June.

In Cedar Falls, Howard had worked as a police officer, lieutenant, and public safety captain before becoming acting police chief.

Howard was as an officer with the Waverly Police Department from 1997 to 2007 and a sergeant with the Iowa National Guard from 1986 to 1999.

“It was impressive to me that Capt. Howard came unanimously recommended for this position,” said Councilman Dustin Gainfield, also public safety committee chairman. “It was not a foregone conclusion and was a very thorough investigation and vetting process all the way from the civil service commission on through every portion of his interview.”

Cedar Falls councilman questions mayor's appointment recommendations Councilor Daryl Kruse opposed the reappointment of commissioner to the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday. He previously raised concern about the process.

Howard told the council that it was a “long,” nearly eight month process, having going through the director and chief hiring process.

“It’s an honor to serve this community,” he added.

After the meeting, Howard said he was “taken aback” by the “very nice” comments and that the appointment “feels good” because of the work he put in and his dedication to public service.

“I’m glad to be done,” Howard said. “I felt like I was on audition for eight months.”

He feels he can finally take on the “leadership role” of being chief, after having not crossed that “fine line” when still the acting chief and a captain.

Berte told The Courier last month that the Public Safety Department is comprised of 74 sworn, full-time employees. Forty-eight are assigned to the police division and 26 are assigned to the fire division.