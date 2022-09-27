Cedar Falls council changes vote, grant for railroad removal to be submitted

CEDAR FALLS — After a special meeting Monday, Cedar Falls is chugging along the path to remove railroad tracks downtown.

The City Council voted 5-1 to submit a grant proposal to the Federal Railroad Administration’s Railroad Crossing Elimination Program. Councilor Dave Sires was the only dissenting vote. Susan deBuhr was absent. She joined Sires and two other councilors a week earlier in voting against the application.

The special session came after those other two — Dustin Ganfield and Gil Schultz — agreed to open the floor again for discussion.

Mayor Rob Green said he “thought there’d be a benefit” to the council in talking about what the grant entailed and to have a representative from Cedar Falls Utilities and Iowa Northern Railway to “explain the situation in their terms.”

The project’s estimated cost is $12.2 million. If the city is awarded the grant, it will receive up to $9.76 million. The city and railroad company would pay $1.22 million each. Last week, the cost of the project was at least partially responsible for splitting the council 4-3 to not approve submitting the grant.

Ganfield said his initial concerns were about the time table. The grant proposal is due Oct. 4. After talking with members from CFU and the railroad, he changed his mind.

“The return on investment far exceeds the cost,” Ganfield said. “Even though this was an unplanned expenditure, we have time to figure out where it comes from.”

Green said if approved, the payments would be in three $400,000 increments.

One citizen, Dwayne Hamilton, expressed concern over the speed of the process. He said he didn’t know about the proposal of removal until he read a previous Courier article and he wouldn’t have known about the special session without checking his phone.

“I think this train has been moving too fast without opportunities from the public to have any input,” Hamilton said.

William Magee, the general manager for the Iowa Northern Railway, said the company knew about the grant in July and had been working on the proposal for four to six weeks.

The bulk of discussion regarded ownership of the railroad and accessibility of coal, if needed.

Councilor Dave Sires suggested purchasing the railroad spur so that it’s city owned. Magee said the value of the railroad is estimated at $1.3 million.

“That’s what I’d like to do instead of having the tracks taken out,” Sires said. “I’d like to see (the railway) make money and see coal brought into us. … I’m after us to keep our opportunities open.”

In February 2021, coal was brought in via trucks when natural gas was scarce during a cold spell. The last time the tracks were used was in 2010. Magee estimated it would be at least a decade before the company brings in more coal.

Without the grant, what happens with the spur is up to the Iowa Northern Railway, which could lead to abandonment of the tracks and open it up to the market – still possibly resulting in removal of the tracks.

“Every direction I look at this, we end up in a worse situation if we don’t work in this capacity together,” Councilor Simon Harding said. “We could be putting the city in a situation that could cost five to 10 times more, and still not have the railroad.”

Just over two miles of track runs near the intersection of Iowa and West First streets, next to McDonalds, through downtown and then past Cedar Falls Utilities to an area near Pfeiffer Springs Park off of Grand Boulevard.

The project would include railroad removal, street and sidewalk reconstruction, floodwall closure, creation of a trail connection and the relocation of a rail yard near Shell Rock.

“If we receive the grant – then we have a scar in the middle of our city removed,” Mayor Green said. “It restores our streets, makes them safer and gives us the opportunity to make much greater use of the trail system in the downtown area, and also having this investment of Shell Rock to reuse the track … it’s only good things.”