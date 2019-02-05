CEDAR FALLS — The City Council revised city personnel policies Monday night.
Most changes were minor, to update technology and clarify wording, but some changed employee practices.
Tom Blanford, 4th Ward council member, had concerns about changes dealing with performance reviews and grievance procedures. The proposed changes would have removed the mayor from the appraisal process and the council administrative committee from the city’s employee grievance procedure.
“Both of these sections include language that removes the elected officials from the equation in a couple different instances,” Blanford said. “I think it’s important for the elected officials to, A) be apprised of the situation and, B) to act as an independent oversight body in these instances.”
He then moved to amend the proposal to include everything but the changes to the performance reviews and grievance procedures.
Cedar Falls City Attorney Kevin Rogers answered questions from council members regarding the changes.
The administrative committee was removed from the grievance process because “it was felt to be an internal personnel matter,” Rogers said. “When we were developing these policies we checked with other cities, and Cedar Falls was the only one to include elected officials.”
In one case, a city involved the mayor, but no city similar to Cedar Falls’ size involved its council, Roger said.
“My perspective on it is we have a unique form of government here with a full-time mayor and city administrator,” Blanford said. “It seems like it’s worked fairly well, and I think it’s important for the employees to have that opportunity to come to us if they have a concern.”
Frank Darrah, 5th Ward council member, asked whether the current procedure was cumbersome.
“It’s not a matter of it not working, it’s a matter of keeping internal personnel matters within the administration,” Rogers said. “This isn’t really policy setting, its administering the policy you folks set.”
Mark Miller, 1st Ward council member, said he thought a fresh set of eyes might be warranted.
“Even if we are the only community doing it,” Miller said. “I think if it’s going to get appealed to that level they’ve got an opportunity for a new body to hear it.”
The council unanimously approved continuing to have elected officials involved in those procedures.
Other changes removed seniority as factor for determining promotions, transfers, acting status, layoff or recall unless required by a collective bargaining agreement.
In other business, Rob Green, council member at-large, moved to discontinue giving council members a reduced rate at the Cedar Falls Recreation Center.
“I can see the mayor should have that kind of a discount, because he’s on the city’s health care plan,” Green said. Council members aren’t on the city’s health care plan.
“I don’t believe that as City Council members we should receive a lower rate than other residents,” Green said. “We’re paying $20 a year for a family membership when all other residents have to pay $260.”
Council members don’t pay less for other city services and shouldn’t for a wellness program, Green said.
David Wieland, council member at-large, said council members are city employees.
“I do take advantage of it,” Wieland said. “I was paying a high price, so for me it’s a nice opportunity to be included with the rest of the employees.”
Only Green and Blanford voted to remove the council’s discount, and the motion failed.
