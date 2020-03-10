Cedar Falls council candidates talk about firefighter jobs

CEDAR FALLS — The recent elimination of firefighter jobs struck a nerve for all three candidates seeking an at-large seat on the City Council who attended a Monday night forum.

“Unfortunately, there’s no way we can change it, not with this election,” candidate Fred Perryman said during the event hosted by the South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association.

The vote was 5-2 to reorganize the public safety department, which led to the layoffs of eight firefighters. The positions are being replaced with public safety officers, who are cross-trained to perform duties in the department’s fire or police divisions. The seat being filled in the March 24 election has the potential to affect one of the five votes in favor of the change, which would still mean a majority on the council favored the reorganization.

“I would love to have them all back,” said candidate T.J. Frein. He admitted, though, to not knowing how the firefighters could return to their former jobs — or if they’d want to — saying “But who is going to apply for those jobs?”

Candidate Penny Popp suggested “corruption” was at the root of the problem. She referenced Mayor Rob Green’s message when he initially vetoed the reorganization, which the council later overrode.