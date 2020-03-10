Cedar Falls council candidates talk about firefighter jobs

CEDAR FALLS — The recent elimination of firefighter jobs struck a nerve for all three candidates seeking an at-large seat on the City Council who attended a Monday night forum.
“Unfortunately, there’s no way we can change it, not with this election,” candidate Fred Perryman said during the event hosted by the South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association.
The vote was 5-2 to reorganize the public safety department, which led to the layoffs of eight firefighters. The positions are being replaced with public safety officers, who are cross-trained to perform duties in the department’s fire or police divisions. The seat being filled in the March 24 election has the potential to affect one of the five votes in favor of the change, which would still mean a majority on the council favored the reorganization.
“I would love to have them all back,” said candidate T.J. Frein. He admitted, though, to not knowing how the firefighters could return to their former jobs — or if they’d want to — saying “But who is going to apply for those jobs?”
Candidate Penny Popp suggested “corruption” was at the root of the problem. She referenced Mayor Rob Green’s message when he initially vetoed the reorganization, which the council later overrode.
“He called every member of the majority dishonest,” said Popp, 61, who is founder and president of the neighborhood association. “Until that’s addressed, we won’t get our firefighters back. I look at this special election as a way to try and even the score,” she added, and potentially block other actions by the council majority.
“All we can do is keep it from getting worse and tread water,” said Perryman, 39, an assistant manager at Blain’s Farm and Fleet. Opponents of the change would then target the next election in 2021 in hopes of more turnover on the council.
Frein, a 31-year-old Waterloo police officer, said “I think the biggest thing we need to do is get an outside chief.” He was referencing upcoming plans to hire a Cedar Falls police chief. Currently, Craig Berte is the city’s acting police chief.
The two other candidates in the race, LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn, weren’t able to attend the forum. But they submitted statements that were read to the gathering and also referenced the controversy surrounding implementation of the PSO program.
“Our city is going through a crisis of the soul,” said Saul, 64, vice president of the PIPAC health and life insurance agency. “The soul of our city is being ripped apart by a city government that is hell bent on getting rid of our full-time professional firefighters.”
She felt lied to, and the situation spurred her to run for the council. Saul hopes to “bring back open communication and new leadership to our city.”
Dunn, a nurse at a local clinic, said “my main concern right now is the lack of civility at our City Hall” during council meetings and work sessions “particularly on the topic of the PSO model.” Over the years, she has felt some concern about the public safety officer program, but “it is not black and white for me.”
As she followed the issue through the years, though, “I never felt like I was being lied to by our city.”
Dunn’s statement also highlighted protection of the environment and the Cedar River as well as promotion of recreational trails, fiscal responsibility and strengthened infrastructure.
Frein also emphasized growing the city’s tax base and extending development to the northern parts of the city “to keep Main Street the focal point of Cedar Falls.”
Perryman talked about allowing more freedom for residents, saying “one of my biggest things” is “to rein government in.”
