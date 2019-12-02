CEDAR FALLS — Dave Sires again reported more money in his campaign coffers than opponent Nick Taiber ahead of Tuesday's runoff election for an at-large seat on the City Council.
Campaign finance reports filed by Monday with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board show contributions of $3,150 for Sires, who is largely self-funding his run. Taiber reported $1,249 in contributions.
The filings were for funds raised during roughly the past month, since the last reporting period ended Oct. 31. That was prior to the Nov. 5 election. The statutory filing date was last Thursday, which was Thanksgiving, but it was adjusted to Monday.
The at-large and Ward 4 Cedar Falls City Council seats are going through the runoff election, each with two people competing, because none of the three original candidates in either race got more than 50% of the vote. Incumbent Tom Blanford and challenger Simon Harding are running in the Ward 4 race.
Voters can go to the polls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to cast ballots in the two races.
For Sires, most contributions to his campaign in this period came from himself, as was also the case on the last report. That included two checks of $1,400 and $1,200. Two other donors made contributions of $550, with $500 from Darren Yoder.
He had $2,275 on hand at the start of the reporting period and spent $3,398 on campaign advertising. That left him with $2,027 at the end of the period.
Taiber received eight contributions during the reporting period. The largest were from Michael Chastain, $400; Daniel Levi, $199; and Jeff Koch and Brenda Koch, each $150. Michael Dargan, David Deeds and Brent Buhr each donated $100.
He had $773 on hand at the start of the reporting period and spent $31 on campaign related bank charges. That left him with $1,991 at the end of the period.
In the Ward 4 race, reported contributions came to $2,990 for Harding and $2,355 for Blanford. Both reported more contributions than candidates in the at-large contest, and Harding had more than twice as many as Blanford.
Among Harding's 66 contributions were two from Jerome Palas, one for the $1,480 and another for $125, and $100 from Derick Rogers. Nearly all of the rest were $5, $10, $20 and $25 cash donations with no names attached and listed as "unitemized" in the report. Harding also listed $156 of in-kind contributions related to money he paid for internet and videographer expenses.
He had $440 on hand at the start of the reporting period and spent $2,189 on advertising, printing and other campaign costs. That left him with $1,240 at the end of the period.
The largest contributions among 28 Blanford received were $250 each from Peter Voorhees and Jim Coloff; $200 from Sam Runyan; and $100 each from his father Todd Blanford, his mother Juline Blanford, Shelly Ingersoll, Michael Dargan, Bradley McCunniff, Mark Miller, Dave Williams, Richard Goodwin, Alvira Morris, Omar Jordan and Joanna Van Gerpen.
Blanford had $3,599 on hand at the start of the reporting period and spent $2,366 on advertising, printing, consultant services and other campaign costs. That left him with $3,589 at the end of the period. He also listed anticipated costs of $650 for an advertising consultant.
The full reports can be found on the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board website, ethics.iowa.gov, by following links for "View filed reports" and "County and local reports."
