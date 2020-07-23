Cedar Falls council candidate questioned about Facebook posts

"Every Muslim government is either dictatorial or autocratic," it says near the end. "Therefore after much study or deliberation perhaps we should be very suspicious of ALL MUSLIMS in this country. They obviously cannot be both good Muslims and good Americans."

It appears Saul shared the post, which apparently originated with someone else, but didn't comment on it.

Saul said she did "not feel it necessary to respond to any of these in particular or in detail" in her written statement. In the earlier phone interview, she briefly addressed the posts.

"I don't have anything against immigrants," she said. And, regarding the one about Muslims, she noted, "We have freedom of religion in this country, people can be whatever they want."

Her written statement focused on what she said was harassment by political activists.

"For years my family and I have been harassed by political activists who do not agree with us on many national political issues," she wrote. "These are the same people now attempting to interject partisan politics into a local city council race. I recently attended a council forum where the questions were about whether people should be allowed to kneel during the national anthem among other completely irrelevant issues."