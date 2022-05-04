Cedar Falls Council awards West 27th Street reconstruction project

CEDAR FALLS – A contract for major reconstruction work involving West 27th Street has been awarded to a company that has worked with the city on past road projects.

The City Council unanimously approved Reinbeck-based Peterson Contractors’ low bid of $7,584,450 on Monday evening.

The company won out over the only other interested party, Owen Contracting of Cedar Falls, which bid $7,611,902.

Despite the 6-0 vote (Councilor Simon Harding was absent), two councilors, Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr, still had objections to moving forward with the project. They made that known two weeks ago by voting against the plans.

The reconstruction is meant to address increased traffic generated by the new high school that’s expected to open in 2024. Public Works Director Chase Schrage told The Courier the school district is covering about half the project cost.

The work, expected to begin in June, will take place from Hudson Road to the western property line of the future school’s property.

The design includes three roundabouts, with two serving as entrances to the new school, and a new traffic signal with additional turn lanes at the intersection of Hudson Road and West 27th Street, as well as enhancements, like sidewalk and a trail.

A two-lane section of roadway, from the corner of Greenhill Road (PE Center Road) for 2,000 feet to the west, also would be expanded to four.

The council also approved plans Monday night for the construction of three more “permeable alleys” in the city. They are intended to improve the water quality of the nearby creek by infiltrating stormwater runoff.

The 2022 alley plans, estimated to cost $500,008, also include three concrete alleys.

Sires voted against those plans, preferring concrete alleys because they are less expensive. They reportedly are thousands of dollars less than the permeable variety.

The project will be awarded to a company at a future meeting.

