CEDAR FALLS — Two retirement community developments will move ahead following approval Monday by the City Council.
The 121-unit senior living facility Green Hill Village will be built on 8.66 acres along Algonquin Drive and an extended Loren Drive across the street from Greenhill Park. Nelson Construction & Development of Des Moines is the builder. It will be managed by Minnesota-based Ecumen.
Twelve patio home units will be built on 7.9 acres near West 12th Street and Union Road. They are the initial 55-plus dwellings planned for a second New Aldaya Lifescapes campus. Sonoma Drive will be extended east from Union Road with homes built along the planned intersecting street, Keagles Crossing.
Council members approved preliminary and final plats for the Greenhill Village Estates property along with a mixed use site plan. On the New Aldaya property, they approved the final plat in the first addition of the Terraces at West Glen development. It is part of a 42-acre plot.
In other business, the council approved:
- Tax increment rebates over five years for property redevelopments at 203-205 Main St. by Prestige WW LLC and 302 Main St. by River Place Properties II LC as well as partial property tax exemptions for new construction at Viking Road and Production Drive by The Vault LLC. The Main Street projects will receive 100% rebates while The Vault’s exemptions will start at 75% and drop to 15% by year five.
- Purchasing a leaf vacuum truck for $198,843 from St. Paul, Minn.-based Macqueen Equipment using money allocated in the refuse fund. It was the lowest three bids with the others coming in at $204,942 and $206,701.
- An agreement with Snyder & Associates paying up to $56,250 for design of the Union Road recreation trail from 12th to 27th streets.
The council also received and filed a facility and operations needs assessment report on the Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center that was reviewed during a committee of the whole meeting last month.
